Ford has sent two electric F-150 Lightnings to help with Kentucky flood response, providing mobile power for crews to help get 10-15 families back in their homes per day. Heavy flooding hit Kentucky at the end of July, with 37 deaths so far and tens of thousands of Kentuckians losing electricity. Water levels set all-time records in the region, and the flood is being described as a “thousand-year flood,” with the National Weather Service stating that a weather event like this only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.
BOWLING GREEN Ky. — Kentucky is well-known for farming tobacco and producing champion thoroughbreds;. however, the commonwealth is growing a new kind of talent with its Commonwealth Coders web development training, an intensive 16-week training course that prepares participants for a career as a Junior Web Developer where knowledge of programming languages is used to code websites and web applications.
