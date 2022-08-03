Ford has sent two electric F-150 Lightnings to help with Kentucky flood response, providing mobile power for crews to help get 10-15 families back in their homes per day. Heavy flooding hit Kentucky at the end of July, with 37 deaths so far and tens of thousands of Kentuckians losing electricity. Water levels set all-time records in the region, and the flood is being described as a “thousand-year flood,” with the National Weather Service stating that a weather event like this only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.

