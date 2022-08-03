Key Takeaways from day one of Rutgers training camp

Read on 247sports.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
J.D. DiRenzo handling transition to Rutgers as four-star transfer
Rutgers was able to win a busy version of the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason when it landed a commitment from offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo. An All-American at FCS Sacred Heart, DiRenzo was being pursued by some of the top power-five programs in the country. He settled on Rutgers and since his January arrival, it has been an ongoing transition. One of the most glaring changes has been moving from tackle, where he played at Sacred Heart, to the interior of the offensive line at the guard position.
Deion Jennings looking to secure a starting job in training camp
Rutgers is too long on experience at the linebacker position, although that does not apply to fifth-year senior Deion Jennings. The South Jersey native has played in 34 games over the past three seasons, logging three starts. This summer is a little different as he is now a favorite to be one of the starting linebackers on opening day.
ACC coaches anonymously share thoughts on Boston College football
Boston College football prepares for the beginning of what could be an exciting 2022 season in Chestnut Hill. With quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and almost the entire third ranked pass defense all returning, the year is filled with possibilities. While much of the fanbase is getting energized about the future of BC, what do fellow ACC coaches think about the program? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Jeff Hafley's squad.
Examining Temple's defensive depth chart with D.J. Eliot
The Owls defensive coordinator described how some of the pieces are coming together in an interview following Friday's preseason practice session.
Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21
Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.
New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Bikales completes Air Force pilot training familiarization course
COLUMBUS, MS — South Orange and Millburn resident Elias Bikales, 15, has completed a U.S. Air Force–led program in Columbus, Miss., that offers Civil Air Patrol cadets the opportunity to train side-by-side with Air Force pilot trainees. Bikales trained with military flight simulators, pilot oxygen masks, nausea-inducing spinning machines and other high-tech equipment during the weeklong program. The program, called Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, is highly selective and included 30 cadets coming from as far away as Alaska and Puerto Rico. Bikales was one of just two participants from the Northeast.
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State
Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
Three Shot At Linden Lounge, One Woman in Serious Condition
LINDEN, NJ – Three people were shot after a gunman fired rounds inside Menga Lounge...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
The world’s greatest train set rolls into New Jersey
John Scully, from Metuchen, NJ, is sharing his passion and love of miniature trains with the rest of New Jersey and the many visitors to the Liberty Science Center. John and his wife Regina donated the 3,000-square-foot layout which took a team of architects, electricians, engineers and artists 15 years to complete in John Scully’s basement.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
