Police standoff in SW Bend ends with surrender of barricaded woman accused of firing shots into NE Bend home

Harrison McCormack

James Lockwood

(Update: Suspect surrenders without further incident)

Using loudspeakers, calling on her to come out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous police officers, including SWAT team members, surrounded a residence in southwest Bend for several hours Wednesday morning until they negotiated the surrender of a barricaded woman accused of firing gunshots into an unoccupied northeast Bend home overnight.

Lt. Brian Beekman said the incident began around 3:30 a.m. and involved a female shooting a handgun into an unoccupied residence in northeast Bend.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Bend police tweeted an update: "The suspect spoke with negotiators, surrendered and was taken into custody."

"Thank you to the neighbors in the area for your patience," they added.

Beekman earlier told NewsChannel 21 on the scene that "a woman had shot several handgun rounds into a home on Scarlet Court and then fled the area."

“We believe we have her in a house down on Chuckanut,” he said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was on scene, along with numerous officers.

“We have the house contained, because we believe she’s in it,” he said. “Neighbors can leave, we just ask they coordinate with us. We have a lot of people down here.”

Just before 7 a.m., Bend police tweeted: “We are in the neighborhood of Chuckanut Drive near Springcrest Drive in SW Bend trying to arrest a weapons offense suspect Please avoid the area until the scene is secure.”

Neighbors said they were hearing police calls on a loudspeaker for the person to come out with their hands up. One said they called dispatchers and were told it was safe to leave the area; another said it involved a single-wide manufactured home and that Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies also were on the scene.

Another neighbor counted at least three CERT armored vehicles, along with a drone unit, and said a command post was set up in front of his house on Springcrest, sharing photos of officers with their guns drawn and pointed at the home.

“It’s blocks and blocks of our neighborhood,” Harrison McCormack said.

