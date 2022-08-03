Exclusive-Coach Hammon, Once a Star in Russia, Urges Putin to Free Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence in Russia on Thursday has sent shockwaves back to her loved ones in the U.S. After she sentenced for having vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil at a Moscow airport this year – which she says was an accident – her Phoenix Mercury teammates spoke out about the "devastating" situation. Following the Mercury's 77-64 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday, guard Skylar Diggins-Smith told reporters "nobody wanted to even play today." "It's our sister," Diggins-Smith said. "...I don't expect everybody to give a damn, but we really do. And we come out here and...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO