Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man with an uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly stealing from a Georgia Home Depot, according to police. The unidentified man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot in McDonough, Georgia. The item is used for indoor and outdoor leveling and can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot’s website.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO