‘Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions’

Read on source.wustl.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
ABC News
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
Three unknown Modigliani sketches found hidden in one of his paintings
HAIFA, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to...
Alleged Trafficker's Picasso 'Copy' Was Real Drawing Worth $465K: Police
Customs officials said they seized an original Picasso drawing worth nearly $465,000 after a traveler tried to smuggle it into Spain as a fake.
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithonian
Artist Damien Hirst Will Burn Thousands of Paintings in NFT Experiment
Last summer, Damien Hirst paired thousands of unique dot paintings with corresponding NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which he put up for sale for just $2,000 each. The catch? The owner would have to choose, by summer 2022, whether to keep the NFT or trade it in for the physical canvas copy. The version not selected would be destroyed.
architecturaldigest.com
Uncovering the Complicated Origins of the Oft Misattributed Clam Chair
The internet has made finding and fighting furniture knockoffs easier than ever before. Its seamless searchability and connecting of like minds is now also being used to fact-check attributions that have long been believed to be true. The latest one is the Clam chair, one of design’s most sought-after seats. According to a new report from 1stDibs’s Introspective magazine, recent research conducted by design historians and collectors from around the world has uncovered the popular piece’s official creator: one Arnold Madsen, a Copenhagen-based upholsterer who fashioned the chair in 1944.
Smithonian
‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America
For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
CNBC
Bohemian noble family redefines modern aristocracy by selling NFTs to preserve and share a 700-year-old legacy
A noble family in the Czech Republic had their castles and 20,000 cultural artifacts first stolen by the Nazis, then by the Communists. William Rudolf Lobkowicz, a 27-year-old prince, is trying to preserve and share this 700-year legacy using NFTs, the blockchain, and the metaverse. PRAGUE — It is past...
RELATED PEOPLE
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
John Waters Gifts to Go on View at Baltimore Museum, Uffizi Plans $51.1 M. Boboli Gardens Project: Morning Links for August 5, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GARDEN PARADISES. It has been a big week for art and parks! The Storm King Art Center in New York just announced a $45 million upgrade of its grounds, and now the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, has said it will spend €50 million (about $51.1 million) to renovate its glorious Boboli Gardens, according to the Art Newspaper . “Our objective is not only to return the Boboli to the glories of the times of the Medici and the Lorena dynasties, but to go further, making it the best open museum in the world,” the museum’s...
‘Mind-blowing’: Why do men’s paintings cost 10 times more than women’s?
Are men 10 times better at painting than women? You might think so if you listened to the German artist Georg Baselitz, who famously told the Guardian in 2015 that “women don’t paint very well. It’s a fact. The market doesn’t lie.”. The market may not...
Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition
The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Femina by Janina Ramirez review – a revelatory study of medieval women’s lives
In 1878 a pile of ancient bones was pulled from the ground at Birka, near Stockholm, and confidently identified as the remains of a 10th-century Norse warrior. After all, the skeleton, known as “Bj 581”, was going into the next life surrounded by every kind of death-dealing instrument: spears, axes, arrows and swords, and a couple of strapping war horses. You might have assumed Bj 581 would have one of those helmets with curly horns too, were it not for the fact that the “classic” Norse headgear was actually a stage prop invented for a production of Wagner’s Ring cycle just two years earlier, in 1876. Still, it seemed plausible to imagine that Bj 581 had once sported a wild red beard.
A mariachi space opera meets gender-bending Chicano punk in an ambitious sound art show
The Vincent Price Art Museum is showing work by 30 sonic artists, from punk band Nervous Gender to experimental composers Raven Chacon and Guillermo Galindo
The big picture: a painterly vision of suburban America
American photographer Julie Blackmon choreographs the lives and objects around her to create witty, unsettling make-believes. When she was in her 30s, Julie Blackmon moved into an old house in Springfield, Missouri, which had a darkroom in its basement. She began taking photographs seriously – but never quite in earnest – choreographing the lives and objects around her. Her pictures are full of painterly references; one model was 17th-century Dutch scenes of domestic life, those curious curated freeze frames that prefigured Instagram. Another was storytelling, as Blackmon’s husband wrote fiction – and if he could “borrow details and ideas from real life, and then exaggerate or stylise them for the sake of the story”, why couldn’t she?
NPR
Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music
And finally today, you'll know their sound when you hear them. ESTRIN: Guitarists Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Pena are Los Macorinos. They've been playing together for almost 20 years and recently put out their first instrumental album. It's called "Nosotros," and it pulls from the repertoire of Chavela Vargas, the legendary ranchera singer. Betto Arcos has this profile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Elijah McCoy, The Pioneering Black Engineer Whose Inventions Inspired The Phrase ‘The Real McCoy’
In 1872, Elijah McCoy created a tiny device that automatically lubricated steam engines while they were running — and revolutionized the railroad industry in the process. One year before the Civil War broke out, Elijah McCoy crossed the Atlantic to attend a Scottish university. McCoy’s parents were born enslaved, but they escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad. That gave the 15-year-old the freedom to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
The Legend Of Satchmo: Louis Armstrong’s Life In Photos
For five decades Louis Armstrong helped shape what we know as modern American jazz music. The post The Legend Of Satchmo: Louis Armstrong’s Life In Photos appeared first on NewsOne.
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
operawire.com
The Art of Change – Composer Jean-Baptiste Barrière on His Path to Opera
Whether one wishes it to be true, contemporary opera and those who create it have an undeniable responsibility to engage with the world and its many polemics and difficulties. Although not a new concept, having been liberated from its purely entertainment existence so many centuries ago, the operatic genre now fully occupies the role of participant and commentator within an ever-changing landscape full of competing views and discourses. The very notion of what opera is has changed dramatically, and it’s rather difficult to ascertain what the “operatic” functionally means. Does an opera still have a set aesthetic design, structure, and form, or has it become a quality that composers can exploit in non-traditional contexts? The questions of “What is opera” and “what does it mean to be an opera” pushed me to find out what it means to do opera in the 21st century now that the form has been freed from content. The supremacy of aesthetic conventions (and even genre) in the compositional process has functionally ended.
Comments / 0