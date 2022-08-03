‘Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions’

Whether one wishes it to be true, contemporary opera and those who create it have an undeniable responsibility to engage with the world and its many polemics and difficulties. Although not a new concept, having been liberated from its purely entertainment existence so many centuries ago, the operatic genre now fully occupies the role of participant and commentator within an ever-changing landscape full of competing views and discourses. The very notion of what opera is has changed dramatically, and it’s rather difficult to ascertain what the “operatic” functionally means. Does an opera still have a set aesthetic design, structure, and form, or has it become a quality that composers can exploit in non-traditional contexts? The questions of “What is opera” and “what does it mean to be an opera” pushed me to find out what it means to do opera in the 21st century now that the form has been freed from content. The supremacy of aesthetic conventions (and even genre) in the compositional process has functionally ended.

