Apple Card users get 3 free months of Apple TV+ in 'Luck' promotion
In an effort to promote the newApple TV+ animated feature, "Luck," Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ for free to Apple Card users.
The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made — for now
It was when Apple made its previous huge transition, the move from PowerPC to Intel processors, when the original Mac Pro came out.
iPadOS 16 delayed, iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and macOS utilities on the AppleInsider podcas...
Listener suggestions lead the AppleInsider podcast into a discussion about the bestmacOS utilities. And, while there's news that iPadOS 16 is delayed, there are more rumors about the iPhone 14, and it's time to start the iOS 17 wishlist. Host Stephen Robles asked you for obscure Mac utilities you can't...
No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker
A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model. A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8." While the leaker wasn't clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
Reolink Go PT Plus review: Feature packed, completely wireless security camera
The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability. During...
Rare Pegasus screenshots depict NSO Group's spyware capabilities
A new investigation has revealed rare screenshots of NSO Group's PegasusiPhone spyware in action, showing off its user interface, capabilities, and more.
HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric
Feit Electric has acquired struggling smart home device manufacturer Lifx, pledging to keep the company alive and continue releasing products under the brand.
Updated 2022 iPad Pro models could use four-pin Smart Connectors
Apple could provide users of the 2022 iPad Pro with more connectivity to accessories, with a rumor claiming a pair of "four-pin connectors" will be added to the tablet's casing. The iPad Pro has a Smart Connector, a row of three exposed pins on the lower rear of the tablet,...
Apple Leather Link long term review: Still holds up after almost two years
It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band forApple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.
Mobile gaming market falls nearly 10% in the first half of 2022
According to new Sensor Tower Game Intelligence data, the mobile gaming market dropped to $11.4 billion in the first half of 2022. Arcade and Tabletop games were the only categories to see revenue increase during the period. Arcade game revenue increased 14.8% year-over-year to around $176 million. Other genres --...
Updated HomePod, new HomePod mini rumored for early 2023
Apple may be lining up updates to theHomePod range, with a report claiming the full-size smart speaker will be returning in early 2023, while the HomePod mini will receive some form of update in the future.
Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal
Amazon is set to acquire Roomba manufacturer iRobot in a deal valued at $1.7 billion, the two companies announced on Friday.
This weekend's best Apple deals: $119 Apple TV 4K, $299 iPad, $179 AirPods Pro, $354 off Mac
Save up to $354 this weekend on a variety of Apple products, ranging from the Apple TV 4K to iPads and the latestM2 MacBook Air.
Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now
Apple has started work on its pre-recorded video for its fall product launch events, with the expectediPhone 14 launch in September set for the first half of the month and be accompanied by the Apple Watch Series 8.
China may block Apple supplier shipments if strict labeling requirements aren't met
Apple has warned its suppliers that China is now strictly enforcing a rule about labeling Taiwanese shipments, after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan stoked fears of trade problems.
Daily deals August 6: $49 Meta Portal, Half-Price Arris Surfboard Max Router, $200 31.5-inch Acer Monitor
Saturday's bestdeals include a refurbished 2TB Samsung SSD for $171, an AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB for $295, a Pioneer 50-inch smart TV for $240, and much more.
Daily deals August 7: $99 Beats Studio Buds, $849 M1 MacBook Air, $51 Netgear router, more
Alongside an $849 M1 MacBook Air, Sunday's bestdeals include a 1TB WD EasyStore external drive for $43, a $399 Vizio 58-inch 4K HDR Smart TV, and much more.
How to force an iPhone or iPad to stay on all the time
You may have reasons to keep youriPad or iPhone on for an extended period of time. But, the open questions are why would you want to do this and if it will harm your device.
