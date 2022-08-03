The Best Wilderness Survival Strategies, Based on 103 Successful Rescue Stories

Read on www.outsideonline.com
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now
On July 21 at 10:45 P.M. Pakistan time, five climbers stood on the summit of 28,251-foot K2. They were the first...
The Best National Park Lego Vignettes on Instagram
Nine decades after they hit the market, Legos are still one of the most popular toys. While older sets leaned into...
Experience Endless Summer Amid Québec’s Wild Riches
Looking for a summer or fall escape that has a seriously high concentration of life-list nature experiences? Québec, the Canadian province just north of Maine, is home to incredible wildlife, the Northern Lights and starry skies, nature, and more. Summer is an incredible time to be outdoors all day long in Québec, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the mind-blowing scenery.
How Springbar Became the Airstream Trailer of Tents
I've written for this magazine on and off for 30 years, and here's a confession that might end my run: I...
A Thru-Hiker’s Ode to the Humble Day Hike
The cattle rancher in the dented red truck laughed when I told him I was looking for someplace new to hike....
A Hiker Was Found Dead on the Appalachian Trail. Friends Said He Was “Tough as Nails.”
This story was originally published on Backpacker. Sheriff's deputies in Virginia found the body of a hiker in his tent near...
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
EW.com
Thai cave hero reveals the major difference between Thirteen Lives and the real rescue
Nothing can fully capture the experience of diving into the darkness of a flooded cave, crawling against strong currents and dangerous debris, squeezing between muddy crevices with unwieldy oxygen tanks, knowing that one false move, one sharp branch, could sever your tenuous lifeline to the surface. But according to Richard...
Labrador Retriever Fights Mountain Lion to Protect Family Home
A Labrador retriever in Cedar Hills, Utah, fought off a mountain lion on July 19 in order to protect its family, according to KSLTV News. The dog suffered serious injuries but survived the encounter. Ella, a 7-year-old yellow Lab, noticed the mountain lion while Crystal Michaelis and her children were...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
From rags to riches: How Michigan woman turned a slaughterhouse dog into a therapy dog
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Gayle Ellias, a 55 year-old woman who was looking to adopt and rescue another dog to add and ultimately complete her pack back at home. Now, meet Ichabod, a dog with a disability that went from zero to hero all because of Gayle. This cutie pie...
dailyphew.com
Strange Little Hybrid Animal Causes Commotion Until They Discover His Mom’s “Summer Fling”
Can you picture having the same entity possess both the compassion of a zebra and a donkey? As it turns out, this is what occurred on the grounds of an animal rescue organization in Kenya, where the staff was delighted to learn that one of the zebras living in the wildlife park gave birth to a cuddly zonkey.
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
lovemeow.com
Family Takes Kitten into Their Home and Their Bunny Decides to Make Her His Best Friend
A family took a kitten into their home, and their bunny decided to make her his best friend. A grey kitten named Ahsoka crossed paths with an unlikely friend, Echo the bunny, and they have been a bonded pair ever since. Ahsoka and her sibling were adopted into their new...
Vail Construction Gaffe Puts Keystone’s New Lift in Jeopardy
This story was originally published by Skimag.com. Anyone who's skied Keystone Resort's North and South Bowls has long eyed the terrain...
dailyphew.com
Abandoned Boy Finds Comfort And Friendship In A Dog That Protects Him
Rommel Quemenales, an 11-year-old Filipino kid from Quezon City, has lived apart from his divorced parents since he was a very small child. Although he has an older sister who lives in another city, he has been forced to live on the streets and beg for food since he graduated from second grade since he lacks the finances to get there.
Can an NFT Get More People Outside? The Outerverse Passport Aims to Find Out.
If you're already familiar with Outside Inc.'s flagship NFT, the Outerverse Passport, we won't bury the lede: they go on sale...
dailyphew.com
Dog Did Not Stop Barking Until A Motorcyclist Followed Him Where There Was A Baby
Late last year, a guy named Junrell Fuentes Revilla was traveling by motorbike in the highlands of Cebu City, Philippines, when all of a sudden, he saw a dog that began following him. The dog continued to bark nonstop. He appeared to be attempting to gain your attention. The biker...
