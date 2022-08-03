13 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In August

The post-college period of a person's life is often terrifying. After years of knowing exactly what to do and what is expected of you (show up to class, dissect a frog, go to prom, don't get arrested at a college frat party), you are now completely free to do as you please. In Cooper Raiff's new comedy (which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in), we find Andrew (Raiff) adrift after graduation, working in the mall food court, attending Bar Mitzvahs with his younger brother, and at odds with his mom's new husband. But just as Raiff managed to find incredible poignancy in the arrival at college in his debut film Shithouse , he does so again here. It was the feel-good comedy hit out of Sundance, includes my favorite Dakota Johnson performance to date, and will have you laugh-crying by the end. After Apple's success with CODA last year, could this be another charming Oscar play? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't mind doing the Cha Cha Slide with the cast post-Oscar win.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .