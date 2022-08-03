ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Of The Best Movies To Stream On Apple TV+ In August

By Matthew Huff
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

Newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish is a once-in-a-generation talent. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, did the unthinkable, winning Grammys for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, while Eilish also snagged Best New Artist. This is a feat done only once before in history (by Christopher Cross and this song ). And whether by chance or magic or extremely gifted foresight, Eilish's journey from relative obscurity to success was recorded in this documentary. Follow Eilish, her talented brother and collaborator Finneas, and their family as she takes the world by storm. And you get the bonus of listening to her music while you watch.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

2. Boys State (2020)

Ah, government camp! That joyous time in every teenager's life where they get to visit the state capital and pretend to make new laws. And while the unhinged government camp I was sent to was in the news for some questionable opinions , the Boys/Girls State at the heart of this charming documentary seems to actually be training the youth of America in the ways democracy works. Boys State follows a group of Texas high schoolers as they attend the camp and struggle to form parties, choose leaders, and make laws just as their adult counterparts would. On one hand, it is unnerving to see how strong political divides are implanted even at such a young age, but at the same time, the absorbing film also provides some reason for hope in a new generation learning to maturely enter the political system rather than destroy it.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

3. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

The post-college period of a person's life is often terrifying. After years of knowing exactly what to do and what is expected of you (show up to class, dissect a frog, go to prom, don't get arrested at a college frat party), you are now completely free to do as you please. In Cooper Raiff's new comedy (which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in), we find Andrew (Raiff) adrift after graduation, working in the mall food court, attending Bar Mitzvahs with his younger brother, and at odds with his mom's new husband. But just as Raiff managed to find incredible poignancy in the arrival at college in his debut film Shithouse , he does so again here. It was the feel-good comedy hit out of Sundance, includes my favorite Dakota Johnson performance to date, and will have you laugh-crying by the end. After Apple's success with CODA last year, could this be another charming Oscar play? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't mind doing the Cha Cha Slide with the cast post-Oscar win.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

4. CODA (2021)

ALL HAIL the 2022 Best Picture Winner! “CODA” is an acronym meaning "child of deaf adults," and in this Oscar-winning film, Emilia Jones plays Ruby, the only hearing member in a deaf family. As Ruby nears the end of high school and begins to entertain dreams of going to college for music, she comes up against her parents, who rely heavily on her as a translator and don't understand her love of music. The family drama then follows the New England clan of fishermen as they butt heads searching for a way to move forward with their lives. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Sian Heder and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. If you aren't crying by the end, I'll buy you a whole tub of mackerel.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

5. Come From Away (2021)

In the immediate wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, hundreds of planes were grounded unexpectedly out of fear of another hijacking. And with New York airports closed, many of the flights destined for the Big Apple were rerouted to * checks notes * Gander, Newfoundland. This Tony-winning musical tells the story of the 38 planes that were grounded in Gander for several days, focusing on both the terrified visitors as well as the locals forced to feed and house the influx of travelers. As with Hamilton , this is a recording from the original Broadway run and not a movie version. So if you're still a bit squeamish about entering a packed auditorium or if you just live nowhere near New York City, now is your chance to witness some top-notch live theater from the comfort of your couch and without enduring the intermission bathroom lines.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Sarah Shatz / Apple TV+

6. Finch (2021)

Finch is primarily a movie about Tom Hanks being a really great dog dad. So if you love dogs and Hanks and feeling good in a Ted Lasso kind of way, then this movie is for you. After the world has been poisoned by radiation and the United States turned into a Dune -like desert wasteland, Hank's Finch, an inventor, and his dog must go it alone. With the threat of a massive sandstorm bearing down on St. Louis and a newly created AI robot named Jeff in tow, Finch decides to journey across the country in his souped-up RV to find a safe haven in San Francisco. Yes, you've seen this premise before in the likes of I Am Legend and The Book of Eli , but I don't think I've ever felt so cheerful after watching a post-apocalyptic film.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Karen Kuehn / Apple TV+

7. Greyhound (2020)

Calling all dads! Have I got the movie for you. It's Tom Hanks. As a commander in the Navy. On a battleship. During World War II. Fighting against the Nazis. Who are on submarines. This Oscar-nominated film is a tight 91 minutes of action as Hanks does everything he can to keep his fleet intact as they cross the treacherous waters of the Atlantic. If you are sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon with your parents and need something to throw on to entertain the whole family, this just might be your best bet. I mean, come on. It's Tom Hanks! How can you not love a T. Hanks movie?

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

8. On the Rocks (2020)

No one does odd-couple drinking in hotels quite like Sofia Coppola, and her latest film is another welcome addition to her oeuvre. Bill Murray and Rashida Jones star as a semi-estranged father-daughter duo who have reconnected to investigate whether or not Jones' husband is cheating on her. Murray's character is an expert on the topic, as he has been a participant in multiple affairs. The pair traverse New York City in Murray's roadster, stopping at cozy bars along the way as they discuss Jones' life and their rocky relationship. Funny, melancholy, and sincere, the film provides all of the Coppola wonder with a side of French 75s.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

JoJo Whilden / A24 / Apple TV+

9. Peanuts Specials

In a boon for iPhone and Mac users everywhere, Apple has recently entered into a deal with Peanuts Worldwide, which means that Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Sally, Pig-Pen, and the gang are all at home on Apple TV+. Watch all your favorite Peanuts specials like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas on the streamer. You'll find the true meaning of the holidays and will also have that song Schroeder plays on the piano stuck in your head for DAYS.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

10. Swan Song (2021)

At the heart of this drama lies a question: Would you allow a clone to take your place in life in order to avoid causing your loved ones pain? Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's Cameron must answer this for himself in this futuristic philosophical drama. When he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he consults a doctor (played by Glenn Close) who offers to create him a perfect clone to slot into his life, allowing him to die without his family grieving. The film is essentially a musing on this moral quandary as we retrace Cameron's life with his wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris), and watch him interact with the two versions of Awkwafina's Kate. Less sci-fi and more quiet meditation on the human existence, the film is a somber affair showcasing the acting talents of its many stars.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

11. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

If you're a recovering English major, a Shakespeare buff, or were obsessed with the 2021 Oscar race , then you need to watch this latest adaptation of "the Scottish Play" ( because we shan't say the name ). Denzel Washington plays the regicidal lead, with the role of his wife going to last year's Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand. The film has been a pet project of McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen, for quite some time, and the pair have created a minimalistic black-and-white rendition that is captivating and haunting. Kathryn Hunter gives an especially memorable performance as the Three Witches, using her skills as a contortionist to spookily embody the Weird Sisters. High school English classes all across the country are rejoicing that they'll have this version to watch in the future.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Alison Rosa / Apple TV+

12. The Velvet Underground (2021)

I will freely admit that my taste in and knowledge of music are embarrassingly bad. It therefore came as no surprise to me that I had never even heard of a massively influential alternative-rock band from the '60s called the Velvet Underground. But thanks to this ably constructed documentary from Todd Haynes ( Carol ), I am now much more knowledgeable on the subject. The band began as a multidisciplinary cohort working with Andy Warhol and slowly morphed into an improvisation-heavy rock group known the world over. If you are a music buff or are simply someone (like me) who is tired of sounding dumb at dinner parties when they ask questions like, "Who is Lou Reed?" then this is the doc for you.

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

13. Wolfwalkers (2020)

Guess what? Apparently, there is a bit of old Irish folklore that says there is a race of people who have spirits that turn into wolves and roam around while they sleep. Pretty badass, if you ask me. These wolfwalkers are the focus of this exquisite Oscar-nominated animated film from Cartoon Saloon, the groundbreaking team behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea . Robyn is a young hunter whose community is trying to rid the world of wolves. She meets Mebh, who — spoiler alert — is a wolfwalker. DUN DUN DUN, we have drama as the two friends try to overcome their differences and bring their communities together. A heartwarming watch for the whole family (even if they are part wolf).

Watch it on Apple TV+ .

Apple TV+

We hope you love the shows and movies we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of revenue or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI: Platform, prices, and other availability details are accurate as of time of posting.

Sign up for Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month , or try out a 7-day trial for free .

Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
SlashGear

The Reason Apple's Macintosh TV Was A Failure

Long before Apple's foray into the streaming world with Apple TV, there was Macintosh TV. At that time, the device was something like no other — a computer-TV hybrid. It was an LC 520 Macintosh computer paired with a 14-inch Sony Trinitron CRT and TV tuner card (via Ars Technica). This means users could both use the device as a computer as well as watch television through a coax cable connection. It also included a CD-ROM drive, allowing owners to insert CDs to view on the CRT screen. Additionally, the Macintosh TV came with a remote control.
ELECTRONICS
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 1, 2022

While there are a number of great, new Netflix original movies that have proved very popular as of late, it is always a treat to see a recent, underrated non-Netflix original film appear among the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and such has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022. Honestly, this new title may be the most crucial change to the Netflix Top 10 from yesterday, but there is still plenty to talk about regarding what’s new on the list and on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well. Read all about what is new and popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following daily breakdown below.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Paramount+ Being Added to Roku Channel

On Wednesday, Roku announced that Paramount+ is coming to The Roku Channel as a Premium Subscription in August. The launch, which follows Paramount+'s recent launch in certain international territories, makes Paramount+'s content library accessible within The Roku Channel. Newcomers to the service can also subscribe to either Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) through The Roku Channel. Roku will also create a Live TV Guide for all of Paramount+'s live content, the first such guide that The Roku Channel has created for any of its Premium Subscription partners.
UEFA
Essence

HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series

The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
TV SERIES
