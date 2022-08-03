16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
Through my ~research~, I've discovered that celebs often reject other celebs when it comes to hugs, autographs, selfies, pictures, and more.
It's a perplexing phenomenon — the celeb-to-celeb rejection — so here's 16 times that happened. Enjoy:
1. When Candace Cameron Bure said no to taking a picture with JoJo Siwa:
2. When The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer told Gizelle Bryant to get out of a group photo:
3. When Chamillionaire asked Michael Jordan for a photo and he denied it:
4. When Tia Mowry said Charlize Theron was rude to her at Soul Cycle:
5. When Hailee Steinfeld said Lea Michele denied her request for an autograph:
6. Aretha Franklin snubbed Patti LaBelle 's embrace of her:PBS
Context: The two legends always had an icy relationship, despite Patti always singing Aretha's praises and always covering her songs. However, when Andy Cohen asked Patti about this exchange, Patti cryptically said , "I didn't see it. It wasn't me. I don't know who the lady was."
7. Avril Lavigne elbowed Kelly Clarkson at the 2002 VMAs when Kelly was trying to hug her:MTV
Context: We don't know what sparked the elbow, but maybe it had something to do with the fact that both were huge pop punk princesses at the time. Kelly did, however, talk about the situation with Howard Stern in 2017. "Years later, I saw [Avril], and she said, 'Oh my gosh, people keep saying I elbowed you in the face, and I’m so sorry!' And I don't know, she did it! But I don't know if she felt bad about it, or she didn't mean to do it, or what...but it felt purposeful!"
8. Jerry Seinfeld refused Kesha's hug:
9. And then Cardi B got back at Jerry for snubbing Kesha:
10. Britney Spears — accidentally? — snubbed Miley Cyrus at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards during her acceptance speech:Nickelodeon
Context: Probably just an oversight, but still a funny, awkward AF moment.
11. And when Damien Chazelle accidentally ignored Emma's hug, too.NBC
Context: Emma rewatched the moment on Kimmel. Kimmel joked, "You gotta choreograph that stuff. For such a highly choreographed film, it's kind of ridiculous," to which Emma responded: "I'm not a highly choreographed person."
12. When Drake reacted to Madonna 's kiss like this:youtube.com
Context: Not sure if this was planned, but Drake definitely didn't have a visually ideal reaction to kissing Madge, who when later asked about the viral moment shaded Drake, saying, “I kissed a girl, and I liked it."
13. When Drake went in for a kiss at the 2016 VMAs , but Rihanna wasn't having it:
14. When Lady Gaga — probably by accident — ignored Zendaya saying, "Nice to meet you":
15. When British politician Emily Thornberry ignored Jeremy Corbyn's high-five, which led to a weird boob slap:
16. And lastly, when Gigi Hadid hugged all the One Direction members and only shook Harry Styles ' hand:E!
Context: Gigi was probably being loyal to Taylor Swift, who formerly dated Harry. LOYAL QUEEN. ME! (It's all good though, now, since Taylor and Harry are friendly. But we still stan Gigi, a loyal QUEEN.)
Comments / 0