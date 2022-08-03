ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More

Through my ~research~, I've discovered that celebs often reject other celebs when it comes to hugs, autographs, selfies, pictures, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEjDC_0h3XO1Id00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty

It's a perplexing phenomenon — the celeb-to-celeb rejection — so here's 16 times that happened. Enjoy:

1. When Candace Cameron Bure said no to taking a picture with JoJo Siwa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNpAi_0h3XO1Id00

Context: According to Candace , JoJo said to her on the phone, "'I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

2. When The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer told Gizelle Bryant to get out of a group photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WzUG_0h3XO1Id00

Context: Ramona was posing with a group of people in the Hamptons when she reportedly asked Gizelle to get out of the photo. The two made up at Bravocon, but wow, so awkward.

Bravo

3. When Chamillionaire asked Michael Jordan for a photo and he denied it:

chamillionaire tells the story of meeting michael jordan lmfaooo

@talentharris 09:28 PM - 13 May 2020

4. When Tia Mowry said Charlize Theron was rude to her at Soul Cycle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5yPF_0h3XO1Id00

Context: In an interview with InTouch , Tia said, "She wasn't very nice to me. I said, 'Hi,' and she actually rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh my God." Tia clarified, "I wasn't over-the-top." Charlize denied it happened.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

5. When Hailee Steinfeld said Lea Michele denied her request for an autograph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n09y5_0h3XO1Id00

Context: Hailee told J-14 , "When I was auditioning for True Grit , I was on the Paramount lot. I was wearing clothes from the 1800s that were big and uncomfortable. Glee also films on the lot, and I love that show...I saw Lea Michele just walking to her trailer, and I was like, 'That's the girl from Glee . I've got to go ask for her autograph!' So I walked up to her and asked for her autograph, but she walked by, and a guy came and said, 'Sorry, now's not a good time!' I was so sad! I was practically crying on the way home."

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

6. Aretha Franklin snubbed Patti LaBelle 's embrace of her:

PBS

Context: The two legends always had an icy relationship, despite Patti always singing Aretha's praises and always covering her songs. However, when Andy Cohen asked Patti about this exchange, Patti cryptically said , "I didn't see it. It wasn't me. I don't know who the lady was."

7. Avril Lavigne elbowed Kelly Clarkson at the 2002 VMAs when Kelly was trying to hug her:

MTV

Context: We don't know what sparked the elbow, but maybe it had something to do with the fact that both were huge pop punk princesses at the time. Kelly did, however, talk about the situation with Howard Stern in 2017. "Years later, I saw [Avril], and she said, 'Oh my gosh, people keep saying I elbowed you in the face, and I’m so sorry!' And I don't know, she did it! But I don't know if she felt bad about it, or she didn't mean to do it, or what...but it felt purposeful!"

8. Jerry Seinfeld refused Kesha's hug:

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017?

@TommyMcFLY 12:05 PM - 06 Jun 2017

9. And then Cardi B got back at Jerry for snubbing Kesha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246RnE_0h3XO1Id00

Context: Cardi hugged Zach Galifianakis goodbye, but not Jerry, seemingly to get a lil' revenge for Kesha.

Funny or Die

10. Britney Spears — accidentally? — snubbed Miley Cyrus at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards during her acceptance speech:

Nickelodeon

Context: Probably just an oversight, but still a funny, awkward AF moment.

11. And when Damien Chazelle accidentally ignored Emma's hug, too.

NBC

Context: Emma rewatched the moment on Kimmel. Kimmel joked, "You gotta choreograph that stuff. For such a highly choreographed film, it's kind of ridiculous," to which Emma responded: "I'm not a highly choreographed person."

12. When Drake reacted to Madonna 's kiss like this:

youtube.com

Context: Not sure if this was planned, but Drake definitely didn't have a visually ideal reaction to kissing Madge, who when later asked about the viral moment shaded Drake, saying, “I kissed a girl, and I liked it."

13. When Drake went in for a kiss at the 2016 VMAs , but Rihanna wasn't having it:

Drake admitted he was in love with Rihanna, then went in for the kiss and got curved on national tv.. nobody is safe

@sosa__f 04:12 AM - 29 Aug 2016

14. When Lady Gaga — probably by accident — ignored Zendaya saying, "Nice to meet you":

15. When British politician Emily Thornberry ignored Jeremy Corbyn's high-five, which led to a weird boob slap:

Worst high 5 of all time...?

@danhewitt01 01:17 AM - 09 Jun 2017

16. And lastly, when Gigi Hadid hugged all the One Direction members and only shook Harry Styles ' hand:

E!

Context: Gigi was probably being loyal to Taylor Swift, who formerly dated Harry. LOYAL QUEEN. ME! (It's all good though, now, since Taylor and Harry are friendly. But we still stan Gigi, a loyal QUEEN.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvVuL_0h3XO1Id00
E!

Which is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

