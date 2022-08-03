Tell Us About The Work Or Money Situation In Your Life That You're Not Really Sure How To Handle

Related
People Are Exposing Why They Quit A Job That They Actually Loved, And It's Maybe A Little Too Relatable
"After about five minutes of just listening to yelling, I handed her my name badge and collected my stuff."
15 Text Conversations Between Employees Who Should Quit And The Bosses Who Drove Them To It
Y'all know you can't fire people for asking about their pay...right?
2 Pitfalls of Working in Retirement You Should Know About
Keep these in mind before you take on a job.
Want a Bigger Social Security Check? You'll Have to Change 1 of These 4 Factors
These are all the ways you can control the size of your Social Security benefit.
Dear Penny: Will I Crush My Boyfriend’s Dreams by Charging Him Rent?
I live with my boyfriend of 12 years. We have always rented and split expenses. He owes me over $8,000, I helped him with truck repairs, car payments and credit card debt, among other things. I do all of the cooking and clean up and buy most of the groceries.
Dear Penny: Can I Disinherit My Kid for Repeating My Career Mistake?
Can I write my children out of my will for doing something against my wishes? Specifically, if one of them wants to start a business, but I would rather them work a steady job for someone else?. I am a failed entrepreneur myself but have since gotten back on my...
KIDS・
16 Common Things Parents Did While Raising Their Kids That Were Actually Very Damaging
"My parents really pushed the 'No sex 'til marriage or you're going to hell' thing. It caused me so much guilt around my own sexuality."
70 People Revealed What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And I Wish You'd See This Kind Of Pay Transparency On LinkedIn
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
Should You Invest in Life Insurance? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks
Anyone thinking of investing in life insurance should read this Suze Orman advice.
Should You Save or Pay Down Debt if You’re Worried About a Recession?
A recession can wreak havoc on your finances. So it’s understandable if you’re worried by recent headlines. Economists are increasingly pessimistic, with those polled for Bankrate’s Second-Quarter Economic Indicator putting the odds of a recession at 52% in the next 12 to 18 months. If you’re worried...
Opinion: How Much Should You Save for Retirement?
Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
moneytalksnews.com
Have a 401(k)? Here’s a Secret Retirement Plan You Probably Don’t Know About
Have you reached the ceiling on your annual 401(k) contributions? Although you might not realize it, some workplaces make it possible to push up the roof a bit higher. More employers are offering the option of after-tax contributions to 401(k) plans, and that can raise the amount you are allowed to put away for retirement to as much as $61,000 annually.
The Top Money Advice From Mark Cuban, Dave Ramsey and More of the Most Influential Experts
With so much financial advice out there, it's hard to know what's actually essential and what's just white noise. To get the best of the best advice, GOBankingRates asked some of the most trusted...
Dear Penny: Am I Selfish if I Don’t Split My Inheritance With My Husband?
I inherited a large amount of money and half of a house from a maternal relative. There are several bank accounts, which I intend to draw an income from until I fully retire and collect Social Security and my pensions. Another account will pay for medical insurance for my husband and myself once I leave my job.
Quitting Your Job? Suze Orman Says to Do This First
It's an important move to make if you're jumping on the Great Resignation bandwagon.
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
Retiring Under a Mountain of Debt? Here's What You Can Do
Retiring with debt is super stressful, but with the right plan, you can handle it.
7 Levels of Financial Freedom: How To Work Your Way Up, According to Experts
Whether you're living to work, drowning in debt, struggling to save, overspending, or existing from paycheck to paycheck, you're all too familiar with the invisible chains of financial stress. The...
Gen Z Readers Shared What They Wish Older Generations Understood About Being A Young Person In 2022, And Everyone Should Listen To What They Have To Say
"It's not that we're dramatic or looking for attention — we are genuinely horrified at the state of the world, all while being told that we have it easier than anyone has ever had."
Avoid These 8 Money Mistakes When You Get a Raise
Few things bring more joy than getting a pay raise, especially if you are struggling financially. As nearly two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent study by PYMNTS.com...
