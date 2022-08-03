Local nonprofit chosen for statewide program to help ‘opportunity youth’ in NC

Read on borderbelt.org
bladenonline.com
Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910
A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
wkml.com
Pledge of Allegiance for August 3 – Ms. Floyd’s Class Long Branch Elementary
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Ms. Floyd’s class at Long Branch Elementary School in Lumberton. Thanks Ms. Floyd. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and...
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WECT
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
nrcolumbus.com
Three COVID-19 deaths in July, says Columbus health director [free read]
Three people in Columbus County died last month from COVID-19 — the first deaths since March, Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith told the Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting. When asked by Commissioner Brent Watts why “all of a sudden” COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again,...
National Night Out in Durham's McDougald Terrace aims to give youth a positive outlook on life
Officers were there engaging and strengthening its ties with people who live in the neighborhood.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Aug. 5
• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
faytechcc.edu
FTCC welcomes two finalists for the job of College President to campus this month
Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
WRAL
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic. After receiving millions of dollars in state funding to address the opioid crisis, a nonprofit organization in Robeson County is hitting a roadblock. County commissioners blocked a rezoning petition to convert a nursing home into a drug rehabilitation facility. Reporter: Ali...
whqr.org
City Council pillories "slumlord" Nine Lives, LLC for profiting off poor conditions
Wilmington City Council periodically holds hearings to decide whether to order certain buildings to vacate, close, and be repaired or torn down. It’s a part of the regular process to make sure buildings meet minimum housing standards, and many of these hearings include discussions of helping low-income homeowners make repairs.
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
