Columbus County, NC

Local nonprofit chosen for statewide program to help ‘opportunity youth’ in NC

borderbelt.org
 3 days ago
WNCT

Various organizations serving Duplin County to receive over $95,000 in grants

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen not-for-profit organizations in and around Duplin County are getting over $95,000 dollars in grants.  This money is coming from the Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital as a part of their “Community Benefit Grants Program”. The program has distributed over $1 million throughout Duplin County and its surrounding areas. It’s also […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910

A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Aug. 5

• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
faytechcc.edu

FTCC welcomes two finalists for the job of College President to campus this month

Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL

Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic

Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic. After receiving millions of dollars in state funding to address the opioid crisis, a nonprofit organization in Robeson County is hitting a roadblock. County commissioners blocked a rezoning petition to convert a nursing home into a drug rehabilitation facility. Reporter: Ali...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings

Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

