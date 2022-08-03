ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chris Reed emerging as threat to beat out Garrett Bradbury at center

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2TY4_0h3XJv1f00

Jesse Davis taking over the starting reps at right guard isn’t the only change the Minnesota Vikings could be seeing along the offensive front in 2022.

Chris Reed, who was originally brought in to compete at right guard, has been working with the second-team unit at center. It could be the first step towards the 30-year-old veteran eventually overtaking starting center Garrett Bradbury on the depth chart.

The Vikings declined Bradbury’s fifth-year option in the offseason and hoped playing in a contract year would ignite a fire under the former first-round draft pick. So far, however, it has been much of the same disappointment for a player that hasn’t lived up to his draft stock.

There have even been points during training camp where he’s been flat-out “run over” by Vikings newcomer Harrison Phillips.

Getting beat by a talented and obviously powerful defensive lineman like Phillips isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s never good to hear about a center getting “run over” multiple times, especially one that has struggled like Bradbury.

Reed’s versatility could earn him a starting job on the offensive front. When speaking with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson over the spring, he said he was prepared to play at whatever spot the Vikings needed him.

Davis looks to be in the lead for the starting job at right guard, while rookie Ed Ingram waits in the wings for his opportunity. Ezra Cleveland has remained tough at the left guard position, and the Vikings already have a pair of solid tackles in Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw.

An argument could be made that Bradbury at center is the biggest problem along the offensive front right now.

And maybe, just maybe, Reed could be the Vikings’ best in-house option for addressing it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pioneer Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deebo Samuel's pitch for believing in Trey Lance? His teammates

The 49ers are hoping quarterback Trey Lance won’t have to do much of the heavy lifting in his first year as a starter. San Francisco’s roster is good enough that they can take some of the onus off the QB to make plays and instead rely on him to make a couple plays while leaning heavily on a strong run game, good receivers and a stout defense. That talent around Lance was the key to wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s pitch on why fans should believe in Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB DeAndre Baker a potential option for the Cardinals

As the Arizona Cardinals assess their roster through the second week of training camp, it remains clear the team will likely be adding a veteran cornerback in the near future. A potential addition could be cornerback DeAndre Baker, recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Cardinals in Week 1 of the regular season. Baker is a former first-round draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy