2022 MAC Football Positional Previews: Central Michigan Chippewas defensive backfield

Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
Course is ready and so are Lee T’s predictions for 98th Bay County Championship
I was the last player to tee off at Bay County Golf Course on Friday. So really, if you think about it, everybody competing in the 98th Bay County Golf Championship on Saturday is following me. Here is some insight I can share with the 140-player field from my round:
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022
Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Country Chef in Clio dishing up homestyle food
CLIO, MI — Dawn Binder and George Gojcaj are entrepreneurs at heart with years of experience in the restaurant industry. Now, they have joined forces as the co-owners of The Country Chef of Clio, which opened on Monday, Aug. 1, at 2135 Vienna Road. Breakfast is served all day,...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MDOC: Operation in Mt. Pleasant to apprehend parole absconder
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Corrections worked with the Michigan State Police and United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the MDOC said when they arrived at the Mt. Pleasant home, multiple people were trying to...
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar
OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
Party on McCarty postpones Aug. 4 country night
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Party on McCarty’s country night, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, has been postponed. In a post made Thursday on the summer concert series’ Facebook page, organizers said the evening event, which included scheduled performances by Wild West with Count n Change and The Family Tradition Band, would be postponed due to weather and wet grounds.
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
Former commissioner defeats local businessman in Bay County Board 7th District Republican primary
BAY CTY, MI - A Bay County businessman faced off against a former commissioner in the Aug. 2 primary for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Chuckie Militello Jr. and Dennis Poirier competed in the primary for...
County Wide Ballot Measures Approved in Midland County, Rejected in Saginaw County
In Midland County, millage renewals for EMS services, School Resource Officers, Older Citizens and Road services all passed overwhelmingly, as did a spongy moth treatment millage renewal and increase. The county Educational Service Agency bonding proposal also passed with by a wide margin. And a Coleman Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal passed 750 – 432.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
