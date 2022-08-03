Housing industry insider warns US is in a housing affordability 'crisis'

Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Don Towery
3d ago
Maybe if Corporations weren't buying entire neighborhoods, and forcing people to rent,things would get better for the working class.
Reply
17
BrianBoss78
2d ago
anyone bought house building supplies lately? or priced land?....it's no wonder, you have to take out a HELOC just to build a deck these days 🙄
Reply
3
love.
2d ago
yes. open up investigation on real estate fraud nationwide and see the real reason behind homelessness.etc.
Reply
4
