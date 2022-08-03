Sleeping on the job? Casper is now hiring professional snoozers for cash

Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Related
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
The best children’s gadgets for summer holidays
With the long school summer holiday well under way, you may need a bit of help keeping the kids entertained. From walkie-talkies and cameras to tablets, robot toys and fitness trackers, here are some of the best kid-aimed tech to keep the little (and not-so-little) ones occupied. Robot toys. Sphero...
FOXBusiness
Malcolm Gladwell says people must return to the office to regain ‘sense of belonging’
Author Malcolm Gladwell shared his thoughts on returning to the office during a recent appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast. The "Blink" and "Outliers" author told the host, Steven Bartlett that people should return to the office to regain a "sense of belonging." "It’s very hard to feel...
JOBS・
FOXBusiness
Amazon buys Roomba maker iRobot in $1.7B deal, its newest expansion into home devices
Amazon has acquired iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash as the mega corporation looks to expand its offering of home devices. iRobot is a robotics manufacturer with a specialty of house-keeping devices and domestic gadgets. The robotics company is best known for the Roomba — a small disc-shaped robot that can vacuum a home's floors independently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Karen Raschke, a retired attorney in New York, started getting her groceries delivered early in the pandemic. Each delivery cost $30 in fees and tips, but it was worth it to avoid the store. Then earlier this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing by $617 per month. Delivery was...
FOXBusiness
Meta Platforms delays closing of fitness app deal after FTC lawsuit
Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook which is making a big play for virtual reality, has agreed to delay closing its deal for Within Unlimited, maker of the popular fitness app "Supernatural," according to a court filing. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. META META PLATFORMS INC. 167.11 -3.46 -2.03%
FOXBusiness
Tesla’s autonomous robotaxi service will be like Uber and AirBnB combined, Musk says
Development on Tesla's proposed robotaxi service continues, and it will work everywhere … even on another Earth. That is according to Elon Musk, who told the company's annual shareholders meeting on Thursday that the system is not being designed with a launch city in mind, the way competitors have approached the concept.
CARS・
Comments / 0