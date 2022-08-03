ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sleeping on the job? Casper is now hiring professional snoozers for cash

By Angelica Stabile
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week

ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The best children’s gadgets for summer holidays

With the long school summer holiday well under way, you may need a bit of help keeping the kids entertained. From walkie-talkies and cameras to tablets, robot toys and fitness trackers, here are some of the best kid-aimed tech to keep the little (and not-so-little) ones occupied. Robot toys. Sphero...
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

Amazon buys Roomba maker iRobot in $1.7B deal, its newest expansion into home devices

Amazon has acquired iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash as the mega corporation looks to expand its offering of home devices. iRobot is a robotics manufacturer with a specialty of house-keeping devices and domestic gadgets. The robotics company is best known for the Roomba — a small disc-shaped robot that can vacuum a home's floors independently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Deep Sleep#Jobs#Casper Sleep Shops#Fox News Digital#Tiktok#Casper Com
FOXBusiness

Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise

Karen Raschke, a retired attorney in New York, started getting her groceries delivered early in the pandemic. Each delivery cost $30 in fees and tips, but it was worth it to avoid the store. Then earlier this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing by $617 per month. Delivery was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Meta Platforms delays closing of fitness app deal after FTC lawsuit

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook which is making a big play for virtual reality, has agreed to delay closing its deal for Within Unlimited, maker of the popular fitness app "Supernatural," according to a court filing. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. META META PLATFORMS INC. 167.11 -3.46 -2.03%
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Tesla’s autonomous robotaxi service will be like Uber and AirBnB combined, Musk says

Development on Tesla's proposed robotaxi service continues, and it will work everywhere … even on another Earth. That is according to Elon Musk, who told the company's annual shareholders meeting on Thursday that the system is not being designed with a launch city in mind, the way competitors have approached the concept.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy