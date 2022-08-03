ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Les Snead says Allen Robinson brings 'a little bit what OBJ brought' to Rams offense

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Allen Robinson is the latest star receiver to be acquired by the Los Angeles Rams in Sean McVay’s tenure, joining the likes of Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Odell Beckham Jr. – among others. He was the team’s big free-agent signing and will help replace Robert Woods, who was traded to the Titans shortly after.

We’ve heard rave reviews about Robinson in training camp already, for both his on-field talent and character qualities off the field. Les Snead is thrilled to have him in Los Angeles and in a recent interview with 710AM ESPN, Snead shared some great insight on what Robinson brings to the offense.

Right off the bat, he compared Robinson’s skill set to what Odell Beckham Jr. brought to the Rams last season.

“It’s a little bit what OBJ brought to us, and unfortunately, he’s not gonna be able to start the season,” Snead said. “But there is an element with him – and Matthew (Stafford) was very familiar with him playing him twice a year. We had played him a good bit over the last few years during his prime. But he is one of those players where you can put him in some isolated situations. You know what, mom, dad, god just made him a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger and maybe a little bit more agile than some people. So in those one-on-one iso situations, non-schemed – ‘Hey, let’s just go make a play.’ Matthew’s one of those players that can notice that, realize that and feel comfortable trying to bring that to fruition.”

Beckham provided a real spark to the offense after he was signed last November, immediately opening things up for the passing attack as the No. 2 receiver. He caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in his first extended action with the Rams, and found the end zone a total of seven times in 12 games, including the postseason.

Robinson is a receiver with slightly better length and a bigger frame than Beckham, which makes him a monster in contested-catch situations. We’ve already seen him make one great grab in camp over Robert Rochell, and those are the types of plays the Rams expect him to make throughout the year.

As Snead said, Robinson will be excellent when the play breaks down and it turns into a scramble drill, giving Stafford a big receiver who can body defenders down the field – much like Calvin Johnson and Kenny Golladay did for him in Detroit.

