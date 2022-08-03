Meth or Marshmallow?, Fortenberry’s Lawyer’s Lawyer, OPS Staffing Shortage

Read on thereader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereader.com
Kansas Abortion Response, Black History Tour, Purrrrr-fect Video Game
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore reminds you to have plenty of milk on hand for dipping those tasty treats. State Sen. Carol Blood opens up about...
thereader.com
Wilco’s Nels Cline Opens Up
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. When Wilco headlines Outlandia on Aug. 13, the band’s lead guitarist — Nels Cline — probably won’t be looking at the audience. The 66-year-old guitar legend told The Reader he prefers to disappear into the music he’s making with Wilco, which has been alt-rock royalty since dropping the seminal “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” in ’01.
thereader.com
Animal Magnetism
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. So, you have an aversion to spiders. You are allergic to bees. You have nightmares of hairless cats or being mauled by puppies. The Garden of the Zodiac Gallery may have the cure — the hair of the dog, as it were. Follow your instincts and hoof it on down to Omaha’s Old Market to catch the group exhibit of “Animals,” soon to close its extended engagement on August 21.
thereader.com
So Much Music
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Over 40 bands and 14 hours of music are on tap as In the Market for Blues brings the annual blues festival to multiple indoor and outdoor venues in and around the Old Market. The Blues Society of Omaha now partners with festival founder Héctor Anchondo and other sponsors to keep the event growing and bringing in bigger talents. This year’s headliner is Curtis Salgado, a local audience favorite who is a multiple Blues Music Award winner, including repeat wins for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year, most recently in May. He also has a list of albums, his latest being “Damage Control” (Alligator Records).
Comments / 0