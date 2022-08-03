Read on www.skysports.com
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success
Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
'If Nadal, Djokovic Don't Participate, I Can Win US Open,' Claims World No. 13
ATP World No. 13 Taylor Fritz has claimed he could be one of the contenders to win the US Open if the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic do not participate in the New York Grand Slam. Being a local player, Fritz could have massive backing going into the...
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule
The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims
Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle
Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Six Wales boxers close in on record medal haul in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' boxers are closing in on an historic Commonwealth Games medal haul with six...
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SkySports
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
SkySports
Ross County 1-3 Celtic: Mortiz Jenz scores debut goal as Hoops win in the Highlands
Mortiz Jenz scored on his Celtic debut as the champions recovered from a Ross County equaliser to secure a 3-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring just after the break as Celtic capitalised on their dominance at the Global Energy Stadium. But Alex Iacovitti pulled...
Eilish McColgan's mum Liz insists watching her daughter win Commonwealth Games gold was '100 times better' than her own 10,000m triumphs over 30 years ago after the Scottish star claimed the title with a stunning final lap
Eilish McColgan's mum Liz has revealed that seeing her daughter win 10,000m Commonwealth Games gold was better than winning the same event herself over 30 years ago. Some 32 years after the last of her mother's two titles, Eilish made it a hat-trick of gold medals for the family after a brilliant victory in Wednesday's final.
SkySports
Shergar Cup: Great Britain and Ireland dominate at Ascot as Neil Callan and Jamie Spencer land doubles
Great Britain and Ireland dominated the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday as Neil Callan took home the Silver Saddle trophy. Led by captain Jamie Spencer, Great Britain and Ireland won five contests on the expanded eight-race card to leave defending champions the Ladies, Europe and the Rest of the World well behind.
England excited by chance to ‘do the job on Australia’ in netball semi-finals
England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is relishing the prospect of shaking up netball’s well-established world order on the eve of the hosts’ Commonwealth Games rematch against Australia at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday.Mentor and her team-mates head into the unexpected semi-final showdown on a high after thumping world champions New Zealand 54-44 on Thursday, after Jamaica had upset the odds to sink the Australians and claim top spot in Group A.The result means England and Australia will reprise their thrilling Gold Coast showdown one match earlier than expected, with the prize at stake a place in the final that had...
