Energy Industry

Iran presses ahead with enrichment work -IAEA report

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iran has completed installing three advanced IR-6 centrifuge cascades at its Natanz fuel enrichment plant (FEP), according to an International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

Iran has also informed the agency it plans to install an additional six IR-2m cascades at the FEP in a new operating unit, the report said, as top Iranian and U.S. officials headed to Vienna for talks this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact. read more

The IAEA had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

