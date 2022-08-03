Santa Rita Ranch Named Top-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin Area by RCLCO

Read on bdmag.com
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.” Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What’s in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Doc's Drive-In up for sale and more Buda, Kyle business news
Doc's Drive-In Theatre, located at 1540 Satterwhite Road, Buda, went up for sale for about $4 million in July. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Summon Cafe opened July 1 at 408 Main St., Buda. The business specializes in 14-inch and personal pizzas. The menu features specialties such as the Chicken Alfredo with Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Summon Cafe also has classic pepperoni and cheese pizzas as well as personal-sized pizzas. The shop also sells pastries, such as cookies and cinnamon coffee cake. 737-300-9576. www.summoncafe.com.
KXAN
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin warehouse showcases Texas' ancient past
AUSTIN, Texas — Inside every drawer and on every shelf at UT Austin’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collections is a hidden piece of the past. “So, this is the right hind leg, this is the thigh bone, and the femur,” said Collections Director Matthew Brown, describing one drawer full of old bones.
airlive.net
Elon Musk denies he’s planning to build his own private airport outside Austin, Texas
Elon Musk said Thursday that he’s not building a private airport outside of Austin, Texas. Local Austin news site Austonia reported last week that the Tesla and SpaceX executive was planning on building a new airfield in Bastrop outside of the city, in close proximity to his newly-purchased Boring Company property as well as the Gigafactory site, which he made Tesla’s headquarters last year.
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology, said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats patients with advanced melanoma and helps run Texas Oncology’s advanced melanoma research program.
Slowing enrollment affects fiscal outlook at school districts in Round Rock, Pflugerville ISDs
Students at Pflugerville ISD return to class Aug. 16 as area districts face issues with declining enrollment. (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD) During the last two years, school districts in Round Rock and Pflugerville saw declines in enrollment that continue to be exacerbated by several factors. Data from the Texas Education Agency...
dallasexpress.com
Jacob’s Well Has Dried Up
Jacob’s Well, the second-largest fully-submerged karstic spring in Texas, is running dry. The Texas Hill Country spring flows from the bed of Cypress Creek northwest of Wimberley. The popular Central Texas swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well, located about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to it because of recent dry weather conditions and ground pumping.
