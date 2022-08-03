Tri Pointe Homes Starts Construction On Sentinel At Oro Ridge

Read on bdmag.com
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
L.A. Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Phoenix Is the Hottest US City. It Also Has the Country’s Only Dedicated Heat Team.
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Phoenix is America’s hottest city, and it’s getting hotter. The global climate crisis and decades of sprawling urban growth have turned this desert city into a hazardous heat island with dwindling water supplies and inadequate shade.
AZFamily
How to properly price your home in this real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in the Valley, it can be difficult to determine how much to sell your house for as prices drop and houses sit longer on the market. On Saturday morning, Arizona’s Family meteorologist and reporter Kylee Cruz talked to real estate expert Rich La Rue to help those looking to sell their home. La Rue is a broker for HomeSmart out of Scottsdale and has been working in the home real estate market for more than 38 years!
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
East Valley Tribune
Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill
A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. It’s unclear how the fire started,...
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
East Valley Tribune
One Mesa race resolved, other may continue
Former Mesa City Council member Scott Somers will be able to remove “former” from his title in January but Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is preparing for a November run-off contest with one of her two challengers. Somers’ 58%-42% lead was sufficient for businesswoman Darla Trendler to concede in...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 5-8
PHOENIX - East Valley drivers, beware: Road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend that have an impact on your travel plans. The westbound lanes of the US 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
vinepair.com
Ball Corporation to Close Two Beverage Can Manufacturing Plants
Beverage canning company Ball Corporation announced the shuttering of two United States plants on Thursday. The closure follows months of consistent decline in the company’s stock price, as well as a more dramatic recent drop on Aug. 4. Ball’s St. Paul, Minn., and Phoenix, Ariz. aluminum can manufacturing plants...
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
