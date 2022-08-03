ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

EU wheat eases with Chicago as Ukraine, exports assessed

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkYMA_0h3X7Cv700

PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext wheat prices fell on Wednesday in step with Chicago futures as progress in resuming maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine offset support from brisk international demand, traders said.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.1% at 323.00 euros ($327.91) a tonne.

The contract had earlier risen to 330.75 euros, before turning lower to approach Tuesday’s one-week low of 321.25 euros.

A firmer dollar also weighed on Chicago grain prices. [GRA/]

The first grain vessel to leave a Ukrainian sea port since the start of Russia’s invasion was inspected in Turkey on Wednesday before its onward journey to Lebanon, raising hopes for a safe-passage deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

A senior Turkish official said three ships could leave Ukrainian ports daily after the first sailing, while Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said 17 more ships had been loaded with agricultural produce and were waiting to set sail.

However, traders remained cautious about the scope for large-scale Ukrainian sea trade while Russia’s invasion continued and pending the creation of insurance cover for such shipments.

Euronext had earlier in the session extended a rebound from Tuesday’s low as a purchase estimated at over 700,000 tonnes by Algeria underscored strong export prospects for European Union wheat.

Tunisia also booked wheat in a tender. [GRA/TEND]

In Germany, physical premiums remained well supported by export demand and slow farmer selling.

Buyers of standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg were offering around 31 euros a tonne over the Euronext December contract but with few sales offers seen in the market.

“Much export demand looks likely to be met by Europe for the coming weeks despite the start of Ukrainian sea shipments,” one German trader said. [GRA/TEND]

In France, recent sales to Pakistan reported by traders were expected to contribute to another busy loading programme this month after an unusually brisk start to the season in July.

Port data also showed a vessel due to call in France to load barley for Iran, the third such shipment since June in what traders say reflects a partial shift in barley exports away from China.

($1 = 0.9850 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Wheat#Linus Business#Ukrainian#The United Nations#Turkish#European Union#Gra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Tunisia
Country
China
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

536K+
Followers
347K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy