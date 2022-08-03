Made for VALORANT? Stewie2K showcases all his talent with pixel-perfect Chamber play

Read on dotesports.com
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
Babybay closes latest chapter in 100 Thieves vs. FaZe rivalry with incredible performance in comeback NA LCQ victory
When it looked like the team was in store for another late series collapse, the FaZe Clan VALORANT roster rallied to close out a series win versus rivals 100 Thieves today in the upper bracket of the NA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), propelled by an incredible map three performance by babybay.
T1’s Zeus picks elusive top lane Zac in week 8 win over Nongshim
Zac, League of Legends’ resident green blob, saw a rare selection in the top lane in competitive play earlier today when the champion was picked by T1 top laner Zeus in a win over Nongshim RedForce. The game marked just the second time in the last two years that Zac had been picked as a top laner in a major region, and the first time the champion was picked in Korea in over eight seasons.
Valyn on facing Sentinels at LCQ: ‘The biggest match in NA and we stayed composed’
Following the conclusion of one of the most hyped NA VALORANT matches in recent history, The Guard’s in-game leader Jacob “Valyn” Batio told Dot Esports that he was proud of his team’s ability to remain composed against an unpredictable Sentinels team. And with the win now under their belts, he’s confident they can go on a run.
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
G2 thwart Nilah’s professional League debut with victory over Excel in 2022 LEC Summer Split
Nearly all of the teams in the LEC remain in playoff contention with how competitive the 2022 Summer Split has been over the past six weeks. Heading into week seven, League of Legends teams at the bottom know what lies at stake, but it’s the teams in the middle that face the most uncertainty with how close the standings are.
Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage
Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
OpTic secure winners finals at HCS NA Super with a decisive sweep over Cloud9
Unwavering in the face of a long-term rival at this weekend’s online Halo Super, OpTic Gaming made its intentions clear in the winners semi-finals matchup against back-to-back tournament winners Cloud9. The OpTic roster was firing on all cylinders as they sent C9 to the losers bracket in a dominant 3-0 sweep and secured the top three at the tournament.
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
FaZe finds opening win at NA LCQ after multi-overtime marathon series against Evil Geniuses
In the second straight marathon series of the day, FaZe Clan emerged victorious over Evil Geniuses after an hours-long, three-map multiple overtime VALORANT series at the North American Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). In Stage Two, FaZe nearly made it to Masters Copenhagen, falling short after the internet went out in...
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
CLG outlast, out-macro, outplay FlyQuest in longest game of 2022 LCS season
While teams like Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves duke it out for the top seeds in this year’s LCS Championship, other teams throughout the league are making late-season pushes toward the playoffs. CLG and FlyQuest are two teams in particular who stand directly in the middle of the North American table. Today, they faced off against one another in a game with immense playoff implications.
DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce
Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client
Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
Arlington Dota 2 Major: All scores, standings, and results
The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit is back for one more Major as the Summer Tour comes to a close and teams look to ascend to the summit that is The International 2022. The PGL Arlington Major, which is running from Aug. 4 to 14, will feature many of the best teams in the world competing in a bracket that will likely swing the fate of several rosters when it comes to TI11 direct invites.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
Reborn FaZe stumble at HCS NA Super, denied reverse sweep by Oxygen
What was expected to be a triumphant tournament debut for FaZe Clan’s new all-star Halo team turned into a roadblock in the form of Oxygen Esports on the first day of the HCS NA Super. Despite standout performances from Renegade and Falcated nearly leading to a reverse sweep, Oxygen dominated a game five Slayer to close out the series 3-2 and put FaZe in a precarious position for the remainder of pool play.
100 Thieves defeat NRG at VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to set up FaZe rematch
100 Thieves held off NRG in a nail-biting series to move on in the upper bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for North America. Today’s result ensures a rematch with FaZe Clan for 100 Thieves, while NRG will drop to the lower bracket. NRG chose Icebox...
