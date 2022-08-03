VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season

Read on www.whsv.com
Related
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Rd. a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Rd. A 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Rd. when it ran off the right side...
WHSV
Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Best Management Practices program is now state-funded for the first time giving the program $295 million over the next two years. This program sends farmers to analyze soil and water conservation districts and incentivizes other farmers to enhance their practices based on the Needs Assessment.
WHSV
Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over a dozen high school and college-aged people from around Virginia got the chance to explore three potential career paths through a summer program hosted by Blue Ridge Community College and the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services. The four-day camp showed students what welding...
Comments / 0