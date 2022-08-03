ZETA DIVISION VALORANT Game Changers player comes out as transgender

Read on dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
Faker sympathizes with T1 fans for controversial truck protest
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok has sympathized with a handful of T1 fans who organized a truck protest outside of the LCK’s LoL Park venue in Seoul, South Korea yesterday. “Whatever fans do, it starts from the love towards the team,” he said in an interview that was reported by Osen and translated into English via Twitter. “Everyone in T1 should do harder to repay the love the fans give us. I will do my best for fans.”
