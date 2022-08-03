ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZETA DIVISION VALORANT Game Changers player comes out as transgender

By Danny Appleford
dotesports.com
 4 days ago
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’

Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
dotesports.com

Faker sympathizes with T1 fans for controversial truck protest

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok has sympathized with a handful of T1 fans who organized a truck protest outside of the LCK’s LoL Park venue in Seoul, South Korea yesterday. “Whatever fans do, it starts from the love towards the team,” he said in an interview that was reported by Osen and translated into English via Twitter. “Everyone in T1 should do harder to repay the love the fans give us. I will do my best for fans.”
