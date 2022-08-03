Kendall Jenner Experiments With an Unlikely Pedicure Shade While on Vacation

Read on www.glamour.com
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other
Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
Selena Gomez Sparks Dating Rumors While Vacationing With a Friend in Italy
Selena Gomez is 30, flirty, and thriving. The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted chilling on a yacht in Italy this week, and a handful of photos of Gomez and Italian producer Andrea Iervolino getting cozy have fans guessing about her relationship status. In the images, published by...
Gigi Hadid Wore a Sheer, Ab-Baring Black Cardigan and Jeans at the Height of Summer
If you're one of those people who pack up all their black knitwear and jeans for the hot summer months, Gigi Hadid just proved that you don't have to. On August 5, the model was photographed walking around NoHo in New York City wearing a sheer black cardigan with a pair of baggy, straight-leg grey jeans. She paired the casual look with a pair of grey converse, a statement chocker necklace, and oval-shaped black sunglasses.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Katie Holmes Explains Why She Featured Her 16-Year-Old Daughter, Suri Cruise, in Her New Movie
Katie Holmes was looking for the “highest level of talent” for her Covid-era Airbnb rom-com, Alone Together. That's why she reached out to her very own daughter, 16-year-old Suri Cruise. While Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in the film, she brought in Suri to record a cover of...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
TMZ.com
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Kaia Gerber Made a Sneaky (and Sexy) Appearance in Austin Butler’s Latest Photo Shoot
It turns out that Kaia Gerber's modeling talents go beyond that stunning face of hers. She has also lent her photogenic skills to boyfriend and Elvis star Austin Butler's V-Man cover shoot with a sneaky, blink-and-you'll-miss-it sexy cameo. One black-and-white photo shows the leading man in a black muscle tee with his back to the camera, and a pair of disembodied woman's arms wrapped around his neck. You wouldn't know the arms were Gerber's unless you peeped her tiny wrist tattoo of lettering reading, “I know.”
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
The Pony Braid Is TikTok’s Favorite Summer Hairstyle
TikTok beauty trends are the very definition of hit or miss, but thankfully, the latest trending hairstyle on the social media app is a certified hit: the pony braid. It’s just what it sounds like—a braided ponytail. Los Angeles–based hairstylist Justine Marjan told Allure that the look has been trendy for years and has become popular “among influencers and on Pinterest as of late for its ease of styling and versatility with fashion.” TikTok users have put their spin on the style by adding middle or zigzag parts, colored hair extensions, beads, and more under the hashtag #ponybraid, which has over 774,000 views as of this publication. Though the braided hairstyle can be worn any time of year, it’s appealing for those hot summer days when you want your hair off your neck in a cute updo.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially have a Leo on their hands. The exes officially welcomed their second child via surrogate, People reported on August 5. They also share daughter True Thompson, 4. The child is a baby boy, though Kardashian hasn't settled on a name quite yet. Kardashian...
NBA・
Here's How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Doing Amid Her Reported Pete Davidson Breakup
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after nine months of dating, but how will that affect the reality star's relationship with Kanye West?. Not much, according to E! News, though a source told the publication that the exes "are happily co-parenting" their four children as divorce proceedings continue. Though Kardashian was declared legally single in March, the pair are still ironing out the details regarding finances and custody over North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Martha Stewart Posted an 81st Birthday Selfie That’s the Definition of Glowy
Martha Stewart is forever living her best life. Whether it shows her playfully posing up a storm on the Strip in Las Vegas, gracing the red carpet, or whipping up delicious meals to serve al fresco in aspirational style, her Instagram feed is a thing of joy. She also knows how to turn the camera on herself: The original food-fluencer posted a radiant selfie on Wednesday, August 3 to celebrate her 81st birthday.
Doja Cat Completely Shaved Off Her Eyebrows and Is ‘Obsessed’ With the Final Result
Doja Cat shaved off her eyebrows during an impromptu Instagram Live. Yes, the Grammy Award winner’s major new transformation came straight after she showed off her brand new buzzcut; it was the last thing her loyal fans expected when she logged on to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 4.
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, walked into the U.N. General Assembly in July, something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk...
I’ve got big, muscular legs – and I’m finally proud of them
I’ve started wearing shorts for the first time, aged 39. I’ve got some serious legs on me – and by serious, I mean funny. They’re short, they’re thick, they’re hench. They’re the sort of legs that when people see them, they think: “I might have ham for lunch.”
Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set
Jennifer Lopez isn't the only A-lister living their best life in Capri, Italy—and she certainly isn't the only one serving looks. On August 5, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a sequined tangerine top and high-waisted shorts set with white sandals. She wore her hair in a slick updo and left her makeup minimal with a bronze glow. In the photo (which can be seen here), Gomez was linked arm-in-arm with another woman who was wearing an equally chic green silk ensemble, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Prada purse. Between these looks and Jennifer Lopez's matching Tory Burch bra and skirt combo, this is basically your sign to throw out any clothes that don't come in a set, I guess. (Obviously, don't actually do that.)
Sydney Sweeney Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob and Said Goodbye to the Middle Part
Sydney Sweeney plays one of the main characters on Euphoria, a series that has ushered in many of Gen Z’s favorite beauty trends, but she may wind up ending another. Okay, it’s really not that serious, but Gen Z did repopularize the middle part after years of dramatic side parts dominating the hair game—even Kate Middleton adjusted the way she parted her signature loose waves in 2022!
Riverdale Star K.J. Apa Got a Buzzcut and Looks Like a Different Person
Everyone's favorite Kiwi/unnatural redhead is no longer a redhead (he is still a Kiwi, though, in case you were wondering). Riverdale star K.J. Apa, who has played the iconic ginger Archie Andrews since 2017, has brand new buzzcut. That's right, the red locks we've come to know and love over the last 5 years are gone, and Apa is pretty much unrecognizable. He looks more like a sk8ter boi than an All-American boy now, and we're kind of obsessed.
Angelina Jolie Doing the Electric Slide at a College Event Is Peak Proud Mom
It may only be August, but the sons and daughters of Hollywood are starting to pack up their things and head off to college, and Angelina Jolie seems thrilled with her daughter Zahara’s choice of Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta. The A-list...
