It was a busy and beautiful evening with sun and temperatures in the 80s for Czech Out New Prague on Thursday, Aug. 4. The annual event showcases the vast assortment of businesses, non profits, churches, and clubs in the New Prague area. The great weather led to a large turnout of people who were able to try games or get some treats such as ice cream. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO