Judge Accused Of Stealing Vegetables From Garden Resigns

A local attorney, 45-year-old Marc Gregory Metts, recently spent a weekend in the Coffee County Jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge for the second time since 2018. According to a copy of the incident report, on December 17, 2021, around 4:21 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol officer was patrolling the area along Georgia Highway 158 around Willis Vickers Road. He reported that as he was traveling east, he observed a silver car off the southern shoulder of the highway facing west. When he drove by, he said he observed the car's front end stuck in the ditch at the edge of a culvert, and the driver was standing at the rear of the car looking around.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO