North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

NORMAL For North Dakota, Unthinkable For Others
We all know how awesome and unique living in North Dakota is, but there are so many people outside of our State that would raise an eyebrow and have not a clue of what some of our rituals are. What I mean is, that there is no way that anyone can even begin to relate our ways of life. It's something we should for the most part be proud of - makes us unique, and we stand out alone, right? We do have the tag "North Dakota Nice" which is extremely accurate, all you have to do is go the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page and read about all the wonderful things people do for each other out here.
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
I have unfortunate news to report. Jonnie, the tame deer that was a fixture for numerous farms south of Sterling and over to Braddock has not been seen since late January of this year. Connie Salter Heaton was the last person to see Jonnie on Saturday, January 22nd of this...
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
North Dakota And Minnesota- It’s The Sturgis Music Lineup
KISS is not actually going to be at Sturgis 2022. But the band Hairball is surely going to kopykat plenty of KISS during their 3-night run at Sturgis. Hairball (pictured) is just one of a huge variety of music you'll hear roaring around South Dakota's Black Hills from August 5th through 14th.
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names (Zap). VOLUME V
FLASHER, MAX, ZAP, FORT SAUERKRAUT, KREM, ALMONT, HUFF, HAZEN AND MORE!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Instructional Transparency On ‘Critical Race Theory Proposed’ For ND Schools
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) has scheduled a public hearing at the State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 8th at 9:30am to address proposed changes to the ND Admin Codes 67-16 and 67-19 and the creation of 67-32 according to The Bismarck Tribune. AmericanExperiment.org indicates the changes would...
North Dakotans: 8 Things NOT To Buy When Back-To-School Shopping
Every year we get the lists. We spend a bunch of money buying our kids school supplies, but what do they really need? Or.. what is it they don't need?. I've thought back to my school experiences, and compiled a list of things that you can probably skip when you go back-to-school shopping.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota
There's really not much I don't like about North Dakota. Yeah, the weather can be annoying at times. Mostly the wind, but other than that I personally love the 4 changes of seasons even though sometimes like this year we miss out on one or two of them This year spring was pretty much a no-show.
Largest Flight School In North Dakota Is About To Go Lead Free
The Mark Andrews International Airport in Grand Forks is the busiest airport in North Dakota. There are times when it is one of the busiest airports in the country, thanks to the University of North Dakota flight school. According to UND Today, Grand Forks International airport (GFK) was the busiest...
Hey North Dakota! Is It That Time Of Year? #BackToSchool
How can this be happening! Just a week ago we were debating again on our fifth or maybe more like 7th tent! Yes - We are the Crazy Aunt & Uncle that feels each nephew and niece is deserving of their own tent when on an adventure with us! #Goals.
Heartbreaking: North Dakota Man Posts TikTok Video To Help Sick Nephew
If you haven't seen this TikTok video, you should take a minute to give it a watch. A man from North Dakota named Preston, is pleading for help. "All I'm asking is for a chance," said Preston. He tells the story of his 2-year-old nephew who's been diagnosed with a...
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Win a BILLION DOLLARS – Don’t Buy This To Keep In North Dakota!
What Would You Do With MEGA LOTTERY Winnings?? How can one NOT ponder?. With an expected upcoming jackpot in the Mega Millions to exceed $1.02 Billion... Absolutely that grabs EVERYONE's attention!. How about what would you NOT want to buy if you are planning to keep, use and ENJOY from...
[VIDEO] Near Miss Tornado At North Dakota State Fair?
Scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled across this incredible video. It captures Friday night's weather scare. It looks like there's a formation of a tornado behind the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. Take a look at this:. A woman named Donna Murschel-Helgeson shared this video to...
Debunking: Is ND Safe? Let’s Look At Death Rates & Hospitalizations
Over the past couple years we've seen mixed messages come across national news outlets. Some labeled us as one of the worst states in terms of safety and health when it comes to COVID-19, while others have said the complete opposite. So, what's the truth?. Well, it depends on what...
