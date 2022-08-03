ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Moberly woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 murder

By Sterling Price, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
 3 days ago
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru

A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
