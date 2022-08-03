ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Dog stolen from Texas family returned after 4 years

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BORGER, Texas — A Texas family will be reunited with a dog that was stolen more than four years ago, after the animal was found more than 600 miles away.

Animal control officers in Borger, Texas, found a German shepherd while out on patrol Monday, KVII reported. When the dog, named Sheba, was scanned, a microchip database led officers to the animal’s owners.

Sheba was stolen from the Malstrom family in Baytown, Texas, in 2018, KTRK reported. At the time, police said that there had been at least five dogs stolen in two months, with three of the dogs being stolen from their yards.

Baytown and Borger are approximately 630 miles apart.

Sheba, who was 2 years old at the time, appeared to have walked up to a stranger in a pickup truck, KTRK reported. Surveillance footage showed the dog approach the truck and then disappear.

“You see a truck slowly creeping by and stop,” Stephanie Malstrom, Sheba’s owner, told KTRK. “She’s such a loving animal. She went right to him, thinking she was going to go for a ride. And she hasn’t been back.”

Borger Animal Control told KVII that it is working to return Sheba to her owners.

Athens, GA
