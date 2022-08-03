ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18

By Grace Dickens
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
thetexastasty.com

Magnolia Cafe Austin – Detailed Review

Magnolia Cafe is a cozy, all-hours local eatery for breakfast, Tex-Mex & vegetarian cuisines. Owned by Kent Cole, The Cafe started in 1979 on Lake Austin Boulevard, expanded to South Congress in 1988, and has since been an Austin staple. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Magnolia Cafe.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Quail, TX
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million

The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Long Table#Steak#Live Music#Cheesecake#Food Drink#Visconti Ristorante Bar#Linz Heritage Angus#Treaty Oak Distilling
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit

Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin

Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea now open in San Marcos following two-year hiatus

Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea opened in June at 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea relocated to 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos, from 1305 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, in June following a two-year closure due to COVID-19. The shop sells items for meditation, sage, crystals, tea and tea accessories such as infusers and canisters. It also sells candles, books, tarot cards and more. Customers can shop in store and online. 512-720-9066.www.everydayzen.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
WFAA

Austin-based Tito's trolling hard seltzer trend by selling $20 empty can

AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone is doing it. Every brand is creating their own version of a hard seltzer. Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, however, is taking a different approach. In a new video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels

From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15

Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September

Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy