Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
thetexastasty.com
Magnolia Cafe Austin – Detailed Review
Magnolia Cafe is a cozy, all-hours local eatery for breakfast, Tex-Mex & vegetarian cuisines. Owned by Kent Cole, The Cafe started in 1979 on Lake Austin Boulevard, expanded to South Congress in 1988, and has since been an Austin staple. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Magnolia Cafe.
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cedar Park location of Jet's Pizza now set to open in September
Jet's Pizza, offering multiple pizza styles, will now open its Cedar Park location in September. (Courtesy Jet's Pizza) Detroit-style pizza company Jet’s Pizza is looking to open a Cedar Park location on Cypress Creek Road in September. The Michigan-based chain’s menu includes a variety of pizza options, including Detroit-style...
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit
Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea now open in San Marcos following two-year hiatus
Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea opened in June at 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Everyday Zen Gifts & Tea relocated to 165 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 112, San Marcos, from 1305 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, in June following a two-year closure due to COVID-19. The shop sells items for meditation, sage, crystals, tea and tea accessories such as infusers and canisters. It also sells candles, books, tarot cards and more. Customers can shop in store and online. 512-720-9066.www.everydayzen.com.
WFAA
Austin-based Tito's trolling hard seltzer trend by selling $20 empty can
AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone is doing it. Every brand is creating their own version of a hard seltzer. Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, however, is taking a different approach. In a new video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand...
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
Robotics company HelloGard StaffSolv relocating to Cedar Park
HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup, is relocating from Austin to Cedar Park in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup based in Austin, is relocating to Cedar Park in August. The company aims to help solve staffing issues by deploying robots to assist staff so they can be more...
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15
Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
