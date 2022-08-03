ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 7 of training camp

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs held their seventh training camp practice and third in pads on Wednesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team was forced indoors due to inclement weather, leading to fans being unable to attend the day of practice.

In injury news, Skyy Moore was spotted back at practice in the portion open to media filming. He was doing kick return work and looked to be fine after he left practice early on Tuesday with a hip injury.

Jody Fortson was again absent from practice as he nurses a quad injury. On Monday, Andy Reid said that he’d likely miss a few days of practice. He has now missed three days this week.

The trio of CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho also remains absent from practice during their stay on the active/PUP list. Reid spoke a little bit about Fenton during media availability.

Fenton is dealing with recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

Carlos Dunlap was scheduled to report to Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, but he did not participate in practice. This is the same situation as Orlando Brown Jr. went through earlier this week. Dunlap needs to pass the team’s conditioning test before he’s cleared to practice. He could practice as early as tomorrow according to Big Red.

“There’s a good chance,” Reid said of Dunlap practicing on Thursday. “Now, I’m going to talk to him first and we’ll get a plan together for him to get started here.”

Reid added that Dunlap is in pretty good shape and works out of the same place Brown does in Florida. Expect his acclimation regimen to be similar to the one Brown has gone through in his two days back at practice.

