Second man charged in Montgomery kidnapping, burglary case

Read on www.wtvy.com
Related
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
WSFA
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
WSFA
Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records reveal the case against one of the suspects in a death investigation has been dropped. Edward Norman and James Michael Barrett were both facing charges of abuse of a corpse after authorities found the body of Britta Lashley last month. A new court filing shows District Judge Joy Pace Booth dismissed the case against Norman Thursday. The dismissal includes “leave to reinstate.”
wvtm13.com
Alabama kidnapping suspect accused of killing, dismembering woman and child
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A kidnapping suspect is now facing murder charges in the deaths of a woman and child whose dismembered and decomposing bodies were found inside a mobile home in Dadeville, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested Monday after a 12-year-old...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Arrest Theft Suspect after Chase that Ended in Millbrook
Prattville police say a theft suspect has been arrested after a chase that ended in Millbrook. Police say they have been working on several felony cases involving 21-year-old Collin Dean of Prattville over recent weeks. They considered him armed and dangerous. This afternoon around 4PM, they spotted Dean in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
East Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. He was sentenced to 240 months in the Alabama Department of Corrections and is awaiting transfer to their custody.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
wvtm13.com
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
WALA-TV FOX10
Kidnapped child escapes captor in Alabama; girl was tied to bedpost for nearly a week and chewed through restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are dealing with a disturbing case out of Tallapoosa County, Alabama. A 12-year-old escaped her kidnapper after being tied up for a week, the sheriff’s office said. Two bodies were also found inside the house near Dadeville where she was being held. A couple...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
WSFA
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from July 27 to Aug.
• Angela Leigh Wilson, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Hannha Marie Taylor, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Comments / 0