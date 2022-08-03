First Foundation Advisors Invests $240,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
William R. A. Bergum Sells 2,362 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock
NYSE:BMI opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.86.
L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells $277,660.80 in Stock
Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. Institutional Investors Weigh In...
Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Acquires 47,675 Shares
CNDT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $62.00
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.
StockNews.com Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell
NYSE HCI opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.
Head-To-Head Contrast: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings. Valuation & Earnings. This...
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 12.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Trading...
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.90.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MODV stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
Ipsidy (AUID) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Ipsidy Stock Performance. NASDAQ AUID opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has...
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.67
The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday,...
Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
