Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

ODOT seeks input as it plans improvements for the highway running through Madras As planners spread maps of Madras across their desk, now's the time for people to provide feedback about how the highways through town can improve. The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to make $21.5 million worth of improvements on U.S. Highway 26 from Earl Street north of Madras to its junction with U.S. 97, and the north and south bound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 from Chestnut to Colfax Lane. Some work outside the actual Highway 97 corridor includes storm water and sewer improvements. ODOT...

MADRAS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO