Maupin, OR

Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

By KATU Staff
kpic
 3 days ago
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KXL

Fire Breaks Out In The Dalles

The Dalles, Ore. — A wildfire near The Dalles has closed the eastbound off-ramp of Interstate 84 to Highway 197. The fire is near milepost 87 and plumes of smoke from the wildfire can be seen in the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.
THE DALLES, OR
KTVZ

New fire weather warning for part of the region

A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Huge highway project targets downtown Madras

ODOT seeks input as it plans improvements for the highway running through Madras As planners spread maps of Madras across their desk, now's the time for people to provide feedback about how the highways through town can improve. The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to make $21.5 million worth of improvements on U.S. Highway 26 from Earl Street north of Madras to its junction with U.S. 97, and the north and south bound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 from Chestnut to Colfax Lane. Some work outside the actual Highway 97 corridor includes storm water and sewer improvements. ODOT...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

8 houseboats destroyed in fire at The Dalles Marina

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at The Dalles Marina is under investigation. Just after 7 p.m., on Monday, crews with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, along with other agencies, were called to multiple houseboats on fire at the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road. In total, eight houseboats...
THE DALLES, OR
opb.org

Clackamas County fumbles elections process again

The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

