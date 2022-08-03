North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

Read on supertalk1270.com
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
I have unfortunate news to report. Jonnie, the tame deer that was a fixture for numerous farms south of Sterling and over to Braddock has not been seen since late January of this year. Connie Salter Heaton was the last person to see Jonnie on Saturday, January 22nd of this...
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”
If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished
Are there "ghost towns" in the area? Unfortunately, there are probably plenty. I tripped across a very interesting story about Omemee, North Dakota once located up north in the Bottineau area. In 1906, it was a prosperous town boasting a population of 605. Was there nothing Omemee couldn't do?. Well,...
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
The Most Popular Trashy Beer In North Dakota (POLL-VOTE)
I came across an article recently on "the most popular trashy beers in America." I instantly had the brand in mind for North Dakota. Hands down, no debate. I was rather shocked when I got down to North Dakota, and found out the brand I was thinking wasn't number one. I was amazed to be honest.
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IV
Watford City, Mandaree, Arnegard, Wishek, and some place called Tobacco Gardens. More interesting insights into North Dakota cities!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota
There's really not much I don't like about North Dakota. Yeah, the weather can be annoying at times. Mostly the wind, but other than that I personally love the 4 changes of seasons even though sometimes like this year we miss out on one or two of them This year spring was pretty much a no-show.
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names-VOLUME III
Here we go into Elgin, Camp Grassick, Steele, yes Tuttle, Jud...wait for these- Kulm, Anamoose, Fredonia, and a whole bunch more!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Heartbreaking: North Dakota Man Posts TikTok Video To Help Sick Nephew
If you haven't seen this TikTok video, you should take a minute to give it a watch. A man from North Dakota named Preston, is pleading for help. "All I'm asking is for a chance," said Preston. He tells the story of his 2-year-old nephew who's been diagnosed with a...
Hey North Dakota! Is It That Time Of Year? #BackToSchool
How can this be happening! Just a week ago we were debating again on our fifth or maybe more like 7th tent! Yes - We are the Crazy Aunt & Uncle that feels each nephew and niece is deserving of their own tent when on an adventure with us! #Goals.
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
[VIDEO] Near Miss Tornado At North Dakota State Fair?
Scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled across this incredible video. It captures Friday night's weather scare. It looks like there's a formation of a tornado behind the main stage at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. Take a look at this:. A woman named Donna Murschel-Helgeson shared this video to...
Debunking: Is ND Safe? Let’s Look At Death Rates & Hospitalizations
Over the past couple years we've seen mixed messages come across national news outlets. Some labeled us as one of the worst states in terms of safety and health when it comes to COVID-19, while others have said the complete opposite. So, what's the truth?. Well, it depends on what...
Road Trip Next 2 WEnds? Last Call WE Fest & Alan Jackson Tix Here
Alan Jackson's "Last Call-One More For The Road" tour will make a stop in Grand Forks, North Dakota this Saturday evening. This will be a historical show as this will more than likely be the last stop in North Dakota for this legendary entertainer. Jackson is battling a degenerative nerve...
North Dakota’s ‘Trigger Laws’ On Abortion Temporarily Blocked
On Wednesday (July, 27th) a North Dakota Judge blocked, or rather, put a hold on "Trigger Laws" that put a near-total ban on abortions in our state. The law was set to take place the following day, this past Thursday (July 28th). Lawsuits. If you're wondering: this hold was implemented...
North Dakota’s Most Searched ‘How To’s’
Out of curiosity, I decided to take a look at what the people of North Dakota are Googling the most using a keyword tool. Specifically, I wanted to know what "How To's" people were searching. We all do it. We google "How to.." pretty much everything we don't know how...
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
