David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Guitar World Magazine
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp accused of stealing lyrics from a 1960s spoken word poem
Select lines from Sad Motherf**kin' Parade – from the pair's recent collaborative album 18 – mirror those of a poem recited by an incarcerated man in the '60s known as Slim Wilson. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have been accused of stealing lines from a former prisoner’s poetry...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Guitar World Magazine
Willow Smith will release a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, on September 23
Arriving September 23, the album’s cycle will kick off with a new single dropping later today, titled Hover Like a Goddess. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Kim Thayil, Steve Vai and Wolf Marshall discuss legendary six-strings in these exclusive extracts from Greg Prato's Iconic Guitar Gear
The author and Guitar World contributor's new book takes a close look at the guitars of over 150 players, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. Iconic Guitar Gear is a new book from Guitar World contributor Greg Prato that details the tools of the trade of famous guitarists – and you can read exclusive excerpts on Steve Vai, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Jeff Beck below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue
The box set edition of the hugely influential LP will feature more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions. The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Berlin releases Jack Bruce tribute album featuring guitar solos from Alex Lifeson, Bumblefoot and Eric Johnson
The star-studded tribute record, Jack Songs, has been a long time coming but the bass hero says it’s now available to order. Bass guitar virtuoso Jeff Berlin has announced that his Jack Bruce tribute album will feature lead contributions from a stellar line-up of guest talent, including Alex Lifson, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and Eric Johnson.
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s staggering guitar genius is front and center in this full-band playthrough of Neurotica
Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Clay Gober and Clay Aeschliman showcase their chemistry in an exemplary performance featuring a brace of eye-catching Ibanez guitars. We had to wait three years for all-new Polyphia material, but now the prog rock outfit is producing the content thick and fast. Since the band made...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Ichika Nito shred a Casio DG-20 and give us a glimpse of what could have been an alternate future for guitar
The Japanese virtuoso makes light work of the spaceship-looking six-string, and in just over 30 seconds he makes us kinda want Casio to bring the digital guitar back. Back in the 1980s, the future probably seemed full of bright possibilities. For the average ‘80s-era citizen, such prospects probably included flying cars, hoverboards, self-cleaning clothes and even holidays to the moon.
Comments / 0