Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A MAX train crashed into a piece of safety equipment in Milwaukie on Friday morning. An Orange Line train was pulling into the Park Avenue stop shortly before 8:00am when the train hit a barricade at the end of the tracks. “As many as three people...
Portland Apartment Fire Cause By Fireworks
Portland, Ore. – Arson investigators have determined that illegal fireworks were the cause of an apartment fire in Southeast Portland. Fire fighters arrived to the Briarwood East apartments near 122nd and Powell yesterday after getting multiple calls reporting heavy smoke. One person received minor injuries and was evaluated by Portland Fire. Investigators say the fire was caused by a juvenile lighting off illegal fireworks. Terry Foster with Portland Fire says they aren’t says what charges the juvenile may face, but he says action is being taken.
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of a Portland activist. 23-year-old Sean Kealiher was pinned between an SUV and the wall of a building at Northeast 9th and Davis as he left the Cider Riot bar just after midnight on October 12th, 2019. Gunshots were also fired at the vehicle and bullet casings were found at the scene.
Woman Stabbed To Death In Old Town, Suspect Arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was stabbed to death in the Old Town district on Tuesday morning. 38-year-old Stephanie Hack was attacked at Northwest 5th and Davis just after 9:00am. Officers from the Central Bike Squad arrested the suspect, 31-year-old Judyann Edmond. She faces charges of Murder in the...
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling centers are opening back up as the temperature is expected to hit triple digits on Sunday. Many are accessible by public transit. Multnomah County will keep two of its libraries open extended hours. The Midland Library and Gresham Library are both open from 10am-8pm. There...
Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Monday Night
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s going to get hot over the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service says temperatures could hit 102 degrees during the day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12:00pm today...
