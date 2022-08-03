Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips

Read on abcnews.go.com
Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this.” Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company’s founding, he said.
SoftBank posts record $23 billion net loss on Vision Fund pain
Euro zone investor morale edges up, recession still likely - Sentix
BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone was essentially unchanged in August from the previous month, with a slight rise too little to stave off fears of recession in the 19-country currency bloc, a survey showed on Monday.
PS5 stock – live: Game, Very, Currys and more retailers restock the console – here’s where to buy one today
Update 8 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have...
Baidu EV unit Jidu to deliver 800,000 'robot' cars in 2028
BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto aims to be to be able to deliver 800,000 'robot' in 2028, said Jidu chief executive Joe Xia Yiping in a statement.
Japanese investors were big buyers of foreign equities in July
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors purchased heavily in foreign equities in July, as global stocks rebounded last month on the back of positive earnings and hopes of less aggressive monetary tightening measures from the U.S. Federal Reserves.
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States.
Hong Kong reduces Covid quarantine for arrivals
Hong Kong will cut its hotel quarantine for international arrivals from one week to three days from Friday, leader John Lee announced, in an easing of Covid restrictions that have severely curbed travel. Lee, Hong Kong's ex-security chief turned city leader, announced Monday that the quarantine period for arrivals would be shortened to three days in a hotel plus four days of health monitoring at home or in a hotel of their choice.
