ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
ABC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 6% to 1.57 trillion yen ($11.6 billion). “I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad,” a somber Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters Monday. “I must face up to this.” Losses for the last six months totaled about 5 trillion yen ($37 billion), and the latest red ink was the worst quarterly loss since the company’s founding, he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game, Very, Currys and more retailers restock the console – here’s where to buy one today

Update 8 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Tokyo#Kyoto#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Japanese#Nintendo Co#Sony Group Corp#Toyota Motor Corp#Battle League
Reuters

Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pokemon
AFP

Hong Kong reduces Covid quarantine for arrivals

Hong Kong will cut its hotel quarantine for international arrivals from one week to three days from Friday, leader John Lee announced, in an easing of Covid restrictions that have severely curbed travel. Lee, Hong Kong's ex-security chief turned city leader, announced Monday that the quarantine period for arrivals would be shortened to three days in a hotel plus four days of health monitoring at home or in a hotel of their choice.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy