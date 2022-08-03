See the “Largest Ball Pit on the Planet” at Jersey Gardens

jump into fun at one of New Jersey's latest family attractions! Bounce the Mall, an inflatable festival that claims to have the largest ball pit on the planet, will make its way to the Mills at Jersey Gardens as part of its inaugural tour, Saturday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Sept. 4.

Curious about what exactly Bounce the Mall is? As an immersive family attraction, Bounce the Mall will offer eight different interactive inflatables for kids to enjoy. The traveling assortment of bounce houses includes the huge ball pit, a silent disco dome with live Djs, lights and special effects, a customized sports arena, and tons of selfie stations to get optimum photos to capture your experience.

There's something extra for foodies, too. The event will include a Bounce Cafe, featuring food trucks and a relaxing patio for grown-ups to sit back, relax and catch their breath.

Produced by XL Event Lab, the event is popping up at malls around the country as part of a collaboration with mall real estate investment trust, Simon.

“We’ve developed a series of incredible attractions that are visually stunning and highly interactive specifically for this project, Cameron Craig, co-founder of XL Event Lab, said. “From the largest ball pit on the planet to an inflatable silent disco dome, we’ve focused on making this event unique and hugely entertaining for every age. This is family-friendly entertainment unlike anything ever produced.”

What to Expect at Bounce the Mall at Jersey Gardens

Here's a closer look at what families can enjoy at Bounce the Mall:

'Largest Ball Pit on the Planet': Balls In The Mall: The Largest Ball Pit on the Planet combines the jumpy joy of bounce houses with the excitement of ball pits. From inside the ball pit, kids can enjoy entertainment from a central stage that will have a team of live entertainers to turn the party up with different games and electric music.

Headphone Disco Dome: Upon entering the Disco Dome, families will be transported to a night-club experience. The igloo-shaped inflatable structure will house live DJs with free wireless headphones that allow each guest to choose their own beat to rock out to.

