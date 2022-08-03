ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Food Delivery Service Soon To Offer Last Bite to Cedar Rapids

By Eric Stone
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kdat.com

Comments / 1

Related
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Pools Slowly Closing Throughout August

It wasn't that long ago that we were talking about when Eastern Iowa pools would open. That announcement is always "a sure sign of summer". Another sure sign of summer is that it goes too quickly and we're now talking about pool closing dates. Bummer. After Cedar Falls announced earlier...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Coralville Man Drowns After Saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

When an emergency situation happens in the movies, we all think that we'd be the one to jump in and save someone who is in trouble. The kid trapped in a burning building, a person who is hurt in a car accident, someone having a medical issue, etc. -- we all believe we'd be the one to step up and save the day.
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
Coralville, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
104.5 KDAT

Everything You Need to Know About Iowa Irish Fest

Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and from August 5th through the 7th we will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo. Check out the full list of the performers below and what days they will be...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Same Day Delivery#Food Drink#Food Delivery Service#Grubhub#Kcrg
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCJJ

Two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers

Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers on Saturday. Coralville Police were first called to Scheels just before 1pm after 50-year-old Coraline Dawley of Sandusky Drive in Iowa City allegedly tried to steal over $1,400 in clothing. Investigators say Dawley and her granddaughter placed the items into different bags in a shopping cart, then attempted to leave without paying. Dawley is charged with 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in jail.
CORALVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket

You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Ingredion Workers Vote to Go on Strike

As of this morning, workers at Ingredion, in Cedar Rapids, have voted it's time for a change. The Ingredion plant is located on First St SW and as early as this afternoon, if you were driving around that area, you might've seen the beginnings of people picketing and walking with their signs.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]

If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy