Food Delivery Service Soon To Offer Last Bite to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Pools Slowly Closing Throughout August
It wasn't that long ago that we were talking about when Eastern Iowa pools would open. That announcement is always "a sure sign of summer". Another sure sign of summer is that it goes too quickly and we're now talking about pool closing dates. Bummer. After Cedar Falls announced earlier...
Coralville Man Drowns After Saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
When an emergency situation happens in the movies, we all think that we'd be the one to jump in and save someone who is in trouble. The kid trapped in a burning building, a person who is hurt in a car accident, someone having a medical issue, etc. -- we all believe we'd be the one to step up and save the day.
Its Never Easy; NE Iowa Blogger Sells Beautiful Farm With Cattle
Agriculture is a small, close-knit community. So, when one person leaves the industry, everyone can feel that impact. In Buchanan County, one farm family is closing the door to that chapter of their life as they put their farm up for sale along with the cattle. The story of this...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Everything You Need to Know About Iowa Irish Fest
Iowa Irish Fest is entering its 16th year of existence and from August 5th through the 7th we will see Irish bands from all over the world come to the Lincoln Park Area in Waterloo. Check out the full list of the performers below and what days they will be...
Cedar Rapids Public Library Closed Until September Following Fire
A fire took place July 27 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in downtown Cedar Rapids, and while it was relatively small, the staff there now says the damage is going to take at least another month to clean up. Our news partner KCRG posted newly-released images of the fire damage, seen below.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
KCJJ
Two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers
Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers on Saturday. Coralville Police were first called to Scheels just before 1pm after 50-year-old Coraline Dawley of Sandusky Drive in Iowa City allegedly tried to steal over $1,400 in clothing. Investigators say Dawley and her granddaughter placed the items into different bags in a shopping cart, then attempted to leave without paying. Dawley is charged with 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in jail.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
An Official Guide to 2022 Iowa Oktoberfest Celebrations [LIST]
Fall is right around the corner, which means so are Oktoberfest celebrations!. In Eastern and Central Iowa, there are quite a few Oktoberfest events happening in 2022. Some of them are set for late September, while others are set for early October. Here are all the festivals we know of right now:
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
Cedar Rapids Ingredion Workers Vote to Go on Strike
As of this morning, workers at Ingredion, in Cedar Rapids, have voted it's time for a change. The Ingredion plant is located on First St SW and as early as this afternoon, if you were driving around that area, you might've seen the beginnings of people picketing and walking with their signs.
KCRG.com
Autopsies reveal additional details in death of family at Maquoketa Caves State Park
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
Spacious Cedar Rapids Airbnb Has a Hot Tub & Theatre Room [GALLERY]
If you are looking for a fun little staycation with the family or have some guests coming into town, there's an awesome Cedar Rapids Airbnb that you may want to check out!. Let's start with the basics. The Airbnb has a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms contain king-size beds, while the other contains two sets of bunk beds, with single mattresses on the top and doubles on the bottom. There are also a couple of sofa beds in the living room. In all, the Airbnb can comfortably fit up to 12 guests.
