Selena Gomez Is Reviving the Classic Rom-Com ‘Working Girl’—Here’s What We Know

Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the...

