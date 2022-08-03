Selena Gomez Is Reviving the Classic Rom-Com ‘Working Girl’—Here’s What We Know

Read on www.purewow.com
Related
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
purewow.com
Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout
A few weeks ago, I met with Kerry Washington on a sunny rooftop in Los Angeles. The actress and brand ambassador for Neutrogena was there to talk to a handful of beauty editors about the importance of sunscreen. "Sunscreen is a big deal in my daily life," she told me....
Roger E Mosley death: Magnum PI actor dies aged 83
Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the...
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Is Going on a Book Tour This Fall (and Fellow Celebs Are Getting Excited)
Kelly Ripa is an actress, talk show host and mother, but recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star took on a totally new role: author. We've been anxiously awaiting the release of Ripa's first-ever book, Live Wire (which comes out on September 27), and now, Ripa's built the hype even more by announcing a small book tour to go along with the release.
purewow.com
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Hannah Dodd Is Replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca
There’s some drama brewing in the Ton, and it all revolves around one Bridgerton sibling: Francesca. Netflix is making a major switcheroo ahead of the show’s third season and replacing the actress who originally played Francesca in Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes. (FYI, she’s set to star in an all-new series Lockwood & Co. and, therefore, backing out due to a scheduling conflict.)
purewow.com
David Harbour Originally Thought ‘Stranger Things’ Wouldn’t Make it Past Season One
From the moment Stranger Things season one debuted on Netflix, the sci-fi series was a hit amongst viewers. The show went on to have four seasons—with a fifth and final season confirmed by The Duffer Brothers—but one of the show’s stars didn’t think it wouldn’t make it past season one.
purewow.com
Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement
We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
Comments / 0