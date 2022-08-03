ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul pleads not guilty to DUI charge hours after House Speaker’s controversial Taiwan visit

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago
NANCY Pelosi's husband Paul has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges filed against him just hours after the House Speaker's controversial trip to Taiwan.

Paul, who did not appear in court, was represented by his attorney during his arraignment on Wednesday after being arrested in late May for driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher in Napa County, California.

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul pleaded not guilty following his May DUI arrest Credit: Napa County DOC
Paul's court date came hours after his wife's controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday evening Credit: Getty
Paul Pelosi was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher Credit: ABC7

Attorney Amanda Bevins entered a plea of not guilty to both misdemeanor charges against the House Speaker's husband, 82.

According to court documents, Paul - who was driving a Porsche - allegedly blew past a stop sign and struck an SUV while on his way home from a dinner party the night of May 28.

Responding police officers said the 82-year-old was sitting in the driver seat of his Porsche and appeared to be drunk.

“His eyes appears red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint claims.

The driver of the SUV, identified only as John Doe in court docs, refused medical attention at the scene but has since claimed he's experiencing "headaches" in the wake of the collision.

The SUV driver told investigators five days after the crash that he was suffering “pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck” and was having difficulty lifting objects.

Paul allegedly injured the other driver "while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence," the complaint reads.

The 82-year-old will remain free on his own recognizance and is due back in court on August 23 at 9am.

NANCY'S TENSE TRIP

His arraignment comes after his wife's controversial trip to Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Pelosi landed at Taipei's Songshan Airport at around 10.45pm local time on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the Asian country in 25 years.

The House Speaker and her delegation disembarked the US Air Force plane and were greeted by Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkrik, the top US representative in Taiwan.

After landing in the Asian country, China announced a series of life-fire exercises surrounding Taiwan between Thursday and Sunday.

Commercial ships and flights have been warned to avoid these areas during these times.

China has vowed to "fight to the death" over Taiwan, deploying warships, tanks and fighter planes to its southeast coast, just 100 miles from the island.

China has summoned the US ambassador in a furious response, accusing Pelosi of "playing with fire" and saying the US "must pay the price for its mistake".

The country's Foreign Ministry said: "The United States, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China.

"It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan and emboldens 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities.

"These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it."

The statement also called Taiwan an "inalienable part of China's territory," as reported by Channel News Asia.

It follows Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone call to Joe Biden last week warning that "whoever plays with fire will get burnt" in reference to Taiwan.

Speaking after she touched down, Pelosi denied that her visit "contradicts" the longstanding US policy on Taiwan.

"Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," she said. "Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region."

In response, the US Navy deployed four warships east of Taiwan, while Chinese vessels and planes have moved close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Surreal footage shows the bizarre moment a column of Chinese tanks made their way along a crowded tourist beach on the opposite coast from Taiwan.

The ramped-up rhetoric has sparked fears of bigger warplane incursions by China into Taiwan's territory.

Comments / 513

Robert Otto
3d ago

Why are they even bothering with a trial. The fix is already in. Pelosi's lawyers have already paid off the other driver to keep quit about the extent of his injuries.

Reply(35)
409
Gator 4 Life
3d ago

he won't be charged with anything..... all the information will just magically disappear like evidence usually does on Democrats

Reply(26)
397
David Ostuni
3d ago

Here's the facts: Paul ran a stop sign, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident at that intersection, he was tested by police for alcohol in his system by a breathalyzer which showed a BAC of .082%, the legal BAC limit is .08%. So what is he pleading not guilty to exactly, DUI causing injury and driving with a 0.08% BAC level?? Maybe Nancy can fix this if and when she returns from Taiwan. LOL.

Reply(35)
178
