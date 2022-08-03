ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Grayling Arnell Daniels

Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Gov. Cooper addresses offshore wind potential at Elizabeth City taskforce meeting, tours Dominion Energy wind turbines

Governor Roy Cooper joined Dominion Energy CEO Robert M. Blue to observe Dominion Energy wind turbines off the coast of Virginia and addressed the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City on Thursday. “The potential for reliable, affordable offshore wind energy...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
New recruitment video emphasizes need for volunteer firefighters in Dare County

Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in Hatteras

An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the public beach...
HATTERAS, NC
Motorists encouraged to avoid South Dogwood Thursday and Friday due to construction

The Town of Southern Shores encourages all motorist to avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, due to construction work taking place in the area. Crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail, which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC

