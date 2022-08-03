Read on www.obxtoday.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Gov. Cooper addresses offshore wind potential at Elizabeth City taskforce meeting, tours Dominion Energy wind turbines
Governor Roy Cooper joined Dominion Energy CEO Robert M. Blue to observe Dominion Energy wind turbines off the coast of Virginia and addressed the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City on Thursday. “The potential for reliable, affordable offshore wind energy...
New recruitment video emphasizes need for volunteer firefighters in Dare County
Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
KDH Fire Department responds to structure fire early Friday morning
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the rear decks of the home in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard early Friday morning at 1:04 a.m. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments also responded to the incident. The Kill...
Water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side site in Hatteras
An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the public beach...
Motorists encouraged to avoid South Dogwood Thursday and Friday due to construction
The Town of Southern Shores encourages all motorist to avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, due to construction work taking place in the area. Crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail, which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass.
Dare County Library’s final events for ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ 2022 summer reading program
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close next week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs—and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer!. “Oceans...
