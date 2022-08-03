Read on www.obxtoday.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Rick L. Stickle of Elizabeth City, August 1
Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
Two lifeguards hurt in Outer Banks house fire
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Kill Devil Hills early Friday morning. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said the fire broke out on the deck of a home around 1 a.m., in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. That's not far from the Wright Brothers Memorial and the Town of Nags Head said the home houses lifeguards.
Marian Hope Dough
Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
GoFundMe started for lifeguards left homeless by fire
Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.
2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in Kill Devil Hills
Lifeguards injured in the fire were taken to the hospital and the other lifeguards in the home were able to escape safely.
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
New recruitment video emphasizes need for volunteer firefighters in Dare County
Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper addresses offshore wind potential at Elizabeth City taskforce meeting, tours Dominion Energy wind turbines
Governor Roy Cooper joined Dominion Energy CEO Robert M. Blue to observe Dominion Energy wind turbines off the coast of Virginia and addressed the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City on Thursday. “The potential for reliable, affordable offshore wind energy...
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
Two years after a tropical storm-spawned-tornado damaged several buildings in downtown Suffolk, the buildings will fall to make way for a new Festival Events Park.
As one ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport across the Atlantic, another ship arrives
NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time. The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.
Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns this weekend
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - The second annual Windsor Seafood and Music Street Festival returns on Saturday. This festival is hosted by the Bertie High School Alumni nonprofit organization named Bertie Alumni Community Association (BACA) along with the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce. There will be food trucks, vendors, and live music...
Elizabeth City Police warns community of Wal-Mart gift card scam
The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning the community of a potential scam going around where citizens are being contacted to purchase Wal-Mart gift cards on behalf of the Police department.
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
Currituck County Sheriff seeks info on hit-and-run
(Currituck County Sheriff’s Office) The Currituck County Sheriff’s office is reporting that on the night of Aug. 2, we had a hit-and-run with a serious injury occur in Currituck. The time was between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. A male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree St. in the Jarvisburg area.
Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
