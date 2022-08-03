Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO