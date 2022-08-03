Prey Reviews Are In, And The Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Amber Midthunder, Star Of The New Predator Movie
The latest movie in the Predator franchise actually takes audiences way, way back — long before Arnold Schwarzenegger first encountered the extraterrestrial hunter in 1987 — to the Comanche Nation in 1719. Starring Amber Midthunder as Naru and Dakota Beavers as Taabe, the warriors who must protect their tribe from the highly evolved being audiences have known for decades as The Predator (Dane DiLiegro). Prey is set for release to Hulu subscribers on August 5. The reviews are in, and in addition to the movie as a whole earning praise, critics at large are applauding the work by its star.
The first reactions to Prey indicated as much, as CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell called Amber Midthunder the best Predator lead since The Governator himself. Let’s dive in for more details on her performance and overall opinions about the Dan Trachtenberg-directed sci-fi flick, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Prey . Our own Dirk Libbey rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, saying this is the best Predator movie in years, and possibly ever. Setting the film in the 18th century, where the Comanche tribe must fight the Predator with primitive weapons, highlights the franchise’s theme that human resilience and survival trump advanced weaponry, and Midthunder is fit to lead that charge. Libbey says:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B, saying that Prey proves that old IP can still draw fresh blood (and this movie does not sound like it's lacking in blood). The prequel pays homage to the Predator films that came before it (or after it, chronologically speaking) but also manages to feel like its own thing, this review says. A slower start lets the audience get to know Naru and other members of the tribe, and the cinematography complements the movie’s laudable lead. From the review:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates the film 7 out of 10, saying that Prey comes closer than all of the other sequels to capturing what made Predator so revered, as Dan Trachtenberg’s movie successfully blends old and new. The critic says without some “shoddy” CGI, this movie is a rousing success, which wouldn’t be possible without the performance of Amber Midthunder. The critic says:
Rating Prey 3.5 out of 5 stars, Michael Walsh of Nerdist also writes that the film wouldn’t work if its star weren’t as good as she is. Amber Midthunder pulls off both “empathetic and imposing,” as well as “vulnerable and strong” in a movie that this critic argues should have been given a shot on the big screen:
Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter says Amber Midthunder was perfectly cast as Naru, and Predator fans shouldn’t be discouraged by the change from hero to heroine when it comes to leading the charge against the extraterrestrial enemy:
Prey premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July, and CinemaBlend talked to Amber Midthunder, Dan Trachtenberg and others from the movie, so be sure to check those exclusive interviews out ahead of Prey ’s release Friday, August 5 on Hulu. You can also check out our newbie’s guide to Predator , if you need a refresher on the films that came before. While this movie is skipping theaters, be sure to take a look at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other movies are coming up soon.
