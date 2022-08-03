Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

Read on kval.com
kptv.com
Family shares terrifying escape of Miller Road Fire
WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s largest wildfire in the state right now is being battled by firefighters from across the state and has sent dozens of families fleeing their homes. The Miller Road Fire burning near Maupin in Wasco County is 10,500 acres, and zero percent contained as...
FEMA: Miller Road fire threatens to become ‘major disaster’
Evacuations orders are still in effect for Wasco County, Oregon as the Miller Road fire doubled in size overnight, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
KVAL
Wildfire burning south of The Dalles destroys home, at 10,500 acres, 0% contained
NEAR MAUPIN, Ore. — The Miller Road Fire burning in Wasco County had little fire growth overnight according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire remains at 10,500 acres and has 0% containment. It's currently the state's largest fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Office did announce...
Wasco County’s Miller Road Fire grows to 10,500 acres, zero containment, prompts evacuations, alerts, Conflagration Act
The wind-driven Miller Road Fire that broke out Tuesday in the Juniper Flat area of Wasco County, about 13 miles southwest of Maupin, prompting evacuations and alerts, has already raced across an estimated 10,500 acres, with zero containment, Wasco County authorities said Wednesday afternoon. The post Wasco County’s Miller Road Fire grows to 10,500 acres, zero containment, prompts evacuations, alerts, Conflagration Act appeared first on KTVZ.
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
Fire near I-84 in The Dalles under control after frantic few hours
THE DALLES, Ore. — A brush fire broke out near Interstate 84 in The Dalles on Thursday morning, but firefighters later managed to knock down and begin mop-up of the fire area. Video shot by KGW reporters around 11:30 a.m. showed a plume of smoke billowing from a site...
kptv.com
Evacuation orders issued near Miller Road/Dodge wildfire
MAUPIN Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. At last report, the fire was at 1,000 acres and growing. Initial reports put the source of...
KTVZ
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 2, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 2, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Man from Lyle dies in head-on crash
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a car versus truck collision on State Route 97 shortly after 7 a.m. on August 5. Damien Cloud, 24-year-old from Lyle, was driving south on SR 97 around milepost 40, about 20 miles from Toppenish. A 25-year-old female from Lyle, Delores Spino, was in the car with him, according to the report from Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
8 houseboats destroyed in fire at The Dalles Marina
THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at The Dalles Marina is under investigation. Just after 7 p.m., on Monday, crews with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, along with other agencies, were called to multiple houseboats on fire at the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road. In total, eight houseboats...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras’ Erickson’s Thriftway inspection result: 8 ‘high risk violations’
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has released Madras grocery store inspection results from June and the results caused concern on social media, specifically for the Erickson’s Thriftway. The inspection results consist of “high risk violations” and “point deductions.”. These points are decided based on risk of...
thatoregonlife.com
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail
“We’re asking for $100,000 (bail) -- that is still a significant amount," Sergio Suarez-Sanchez's defense lawyer said Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom. The post Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail appeared first on KTVZ.
Accused drunk driver will stay behind bars
Victim's family implores judge to protect community against Sergio Suarez-Sanchez The accused intoxicated driver in a January fatal accident will stay in jail until the court resolves the case against him. Sergio Suarez-Sanchez, 37, faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants, and third-degree assault in connection with an accident that took the life of Annamarie Wallace, and injured her husband John Wallace, the driver of the second vehicle. At a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 3, Suarez-Sanchez' attorney Shelby Thomas requested Judge Annette Hillman to reduce her client's bail from $500,000 to $100,000,...
