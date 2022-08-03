ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Warner Bros. Issues Statement About Batgirl And Scoob 2’s Cancellations

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

In anticipation of the big Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly update coming later this week, upcoming movies like Batgirl and Scoob 2 have been scrapped. With that news comes a lot of questions as to just what the freshly merged conglomerate is doing with its streaming service, as well as the intellectual properties it holds. While we don’t have all the answers just yet, the studio that makes up part of the brand has issued a statement addressing both cancellations.

Arriving on the heels of the initial news that Batgirl won’t be released in any form , Warner Bros. has offered an explanation for shelving the almost-completed film. The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez shared this statement on Twitter , and you can read the following message from a studio representative below:

The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.

This Warner Bros. statement contradicts those initial reports of Batgirl being “irredeemable” to a certain extent. With the $90 million film directed by Ms. Marvel ’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in the post-production phase before the plug was pulled, it’s a rare example of a studio axing a movie so far along in its process. Not to mention, it also has fans that were looking forward to another movie adaptation of a fresh DC hero.

Despite assembling an insanely good Blue Beetle cast , there's concern from some fans that it's destined for the chopping block. While the movie's upgrade to a theatrical feature might keep it safe from the “strategic shift” in DC's relationship with Warner Bros., anything can happen. Just as upsetting is the cancellation of Scoob!: Holiday Haunt , which was a much less costly project for the studio, but met its untimely end seemingly just as close to the finish line as Batgirl was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg7SC_0h3WR92J00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This statement does uphold the management style engaged by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Cutting projects and restructuring the ecosystem for HBO Max, DC Comics and the entire outfit in general, the man’s aims have been readily apparent for some time. Case in point is the reaction Zaslav had to Cry Macho , which was a box office failure made in the name of maintaining the relationship between Warner Bros. and director Clint Eastwood.

Though David Zaslav’s “showbusiness vs. showfriends” mentality is firmly on record, the statement from Warner Bros. does counter that messaging just a bit. Despite scrapping both Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt , the studio is interested in remaining friends with the teams responsible for both movies. That might be a hard sell, especially since HBO Max’s 2020 simultaneous release model had already caused splits such as longtime partner Christopher Nolan’s defection .

Warner Bros. Discovery’s big strategy shift could cause even more parties choosing to set up shop in other corners of the Hollywood landscape. All eyes will certainly be on the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery investors call, as Q2 2022’s results will be paired with what should be announcements of the company’s plans for the future. In the meantime, the next upcoming DC movie to be released will be Black Adam , which hits theaters on October 21st.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
David Warner
Person
Leslie Grace
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Dc
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
138K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy